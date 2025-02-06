Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Bounces Back

A number of interesting bouts have been lined up as supporting acts for an international title fight set for Harare next month.

The famous Charles Manyuchi, former African Boxing Union champion Aliyah Phiri and the highly-rated Tinashe "Jones" Majoni will all be in action when Zimbabwe hosts another high-profile tournament at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale on March 29.

Majoni, who is tipped by many to become an international star, is gunning for the World Boxing Federation Super Flyweight belt.

Aubrey Masamba of Malawi stands between Majoni and the international title.

The 26-year-old, who has 10 wins and one loss, is vying to become the latest international boxing champion from Zimbabwe.

Hassan Milanzi will defend his World Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight title against Abdul Kubira of Tanzania on the same night.

Dubbed the Rise of Champions 5, the tournament will also feature Manyuchi, arguably the most popular boxer in the country.

Manyuchi, 35, announced his plans to retire in 2023, but he hardly looks like one who is ready yet to spike his gloves.

His recent fight was a loss against Saad Fathi Saad of Libya in Benghazi in December.

Manyuchi returns to Harare in March to take on Annos Temfuma of Zambia, the first time he is fighting in Zimbabwe since November 2023.

"I have to win the upcoming match against Temfuma at all costs, all the more as I am fighting in front of my own people," Manyuchi told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

"I want to use the fight in Harare as a tune-up for the big one coming in May.

"I want to also mend my record after the loss in Libya," added Manyuchi.

The boxer has competed in a number of weight categories, starting off as a welterweight boxer before moving to super middleweight, light heavyweight, and now cruiserweight.

"Boxing is in my blood; I have done the sport for almost the whole of my life, and it's like I can't let go.

"The most important thing is to end your career in style, so I am hard-pressed to do well against Temfuma," said Manyuchi.

The veteran boxer, who is also a former World Boxing Council Silver welterweight champion, now has 29 wins and four losses.

There is no doubt he will be a major drawcard at the Rise of Champions 5, which is being promoted by Ali Phiri's Otto Boxing Club.

"The presence of Manyuchi gives our tournament an edge because he is the face of boxing here in Zimbabwe, and most people want to see him in the ring," says Phiri.

"I'm sure more people will attend the tournament."

Phiri has released the bout card, which has some exciting names.

Nyasha Hwata will defend his light welterweight national title against Evans Husayihwevhu.

Former African Boxing Union Lightweight champion Phiri returns to the ring for the first time since his ban was announced in November.

He faces Mbaraka Mtangembunda of Tanzania.

Phiri is recovering from a trauma caused by the ban and has been serious in the gym.

He tested positive for furosemide, a banned substance, when he defended his ABU belt against Saidi Mkola in March last year.

RISE OF CHAMPIONS 5 bout card

Talent Munda vs Elson Chidhakwa (Bantamweight)

Shungu Kupani vs Privilege Matutu (Featherweight)

Mike Mukariri vs John Andrew (Welterweight)

Alice Mbewe (Zambia) vs Loveness Khoka (Malawi) (Bantamweight)

Tafadzwa Mushando vs Trynos Zihove (Lightweight)

Bongani Makovora vs Faniya Musekwa (Super Bantamweight)

Freeman Mabvongwe vs Lawrence Chiyangwa (Middleweight)

Nyasha Hwata vs Evans Husayihwevhu (National Light Welterweight title)

Charles Manyuchi (Zimbabwe) vs Annos Temfuma (Zambia) - Cruiserweight

Aliya phiri vs Mbaraka Mtangebunda (Lightweight)

Hassan Milanzi vs Abdul Kubira (World Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight)

Tinashe Majoni vs Aubrey Masamba (World Boxing Federation Super Flyweight title)