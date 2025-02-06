Zimbabwe: Why Zim's Bid for UN Security Council Seat Matters

analysis

Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2027-2028 represents a significant opportunity for the country to elevate its influence on the global stage.

This move, endorsed by Russia, India, Cuba, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), reflects Zimbabwe's growing geopolitical relevance.

Securing this seat will be a historic achievement with profound implications for Zimbabwe, Africa, and the broader international community.

The ability to strengthen international influence, represent regional interests, advance multilateralism, secure economic benefits, and counterbalance Western dominance in global affairs underscores the importance of this bid.

Membership in the UNSC, even in a non-permanent capacity, grants countries a platform to contribute to global peace and security discussions.

For Zimbabwe, this represents an opportunity to reshape its international image.

Historically, the country has faced diplomatic isolation, illegal sanctions, and allegations of political instability.

A seat on the UNSC will enable Zimbabwe to demonstrate its commitment to peace, security, and international cooperation.

With a position on the Security Council, Zimbabwe can directly participate in crucial discussions affecting global security, including conflict resolution, counterterrorism, and peacekeeping missions.

This increased visibility can help Zimbabwe transition from being perceived as a struggling economy to a key player in global decision-making.

Zimbabwe's candidacy is strongly supported by SADC, highlighting the significance of regional representation in global affairs.

African nations have historically been under-represented in the UNSC's permanent membership, leading to a persistent call for reform.

While Zimbabwe's seat would be non-permanent, it will still enable the country to voice the concerns of the region, particularly regarding peace and stability in Africa.

Zimbabwe has played an active role in SADC-led peace efforts, such as its contributions to resolving conflicts in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

By securing a UNSC seat, Zimbabwe can advocate for African-led solutions to regional crises and push for increased support for African Union (AU) peacekeeping missions.

The country can also champion the AU's long-standing demand for permanent African representation on the Security Council.

The global order is shifting from unipolar dominance by Western powers to a more multipolar framework, where emerging economies and regional powers are playing a greater role.

Russia's endorsement of Zimbabwe's bid aligns with its broader goal of challenging Western influence and promoting a multipolar world.

For Zimbabwe, this seat will facilitate stronger partnerships with like-minded nations advocating for reforms in global governance.

Zimbabwe has aligned itself with Russia, China, and India, which have consistently called for a more equitable international system.

As a UNSC member, Zimbabwe can support resolutions that reflect the interests of developing nations, advocate for equitable economic policies, and contribute to discussions on global trade, climate change, and debt relief.

Beyond geopolitics, securing a UNSC seat can bring tangible economic benefits.

Increased diplomatic engagement often leads to stronger bilateral and multilateral economic partnerships.

For Zimbabwe, which has been working to attract foreign investment and boost trade, a UNSC role will enhance its credibility as a stable and responsible international actor. Foreign investors and international financial institutions often view countries with active diplomatic engagement as reliable partners.

By demonstrating leadership on global security issues, Zimbabwe can position itself as a more attractive destination for investment in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Russia's backing of Zimbabwe's UNSC bid underscores the deepening ties between the two nations.

The political relationship between President Mnangagwa and President Vladimir Putin has strengthened Zimbabwe's position within the broader Russia-China sphere of influence.

This partnership has already yielded economic and military cooperation, and a seat on the UNSC will solidify Zimbabwe's role as a strategic ally.

Zimbabwe's bid aligns with the interests of the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), which has been advocating for greater representation of developing nations in global governance.

By securing a UNSC seat, Zimbabwe can work alongside BRICS nations to counterbalance Western dominance in international institutions.

Zimbabwe has long emphasised the importance of global peace and stability, particularly in Africa.

As a UNSC member, it would have the opportunity to contribute to peacekeeping efforts, conflict resolution initiatives, and humanitarian interventions.

One pressing issue Zimbabwe could address is the ongoing instability in the eastern DRC.

Given its leadership role in SADC, Zimbabwe has a vested interest in regional security and could use its UNSC platform to push for stronger international support for peace efforts in the region.

Zimbabwe can advocate for UN policies that promote conflict prevention and post-conflict reconstruction in war-torn areas.

One of the most critical functions of the UNSC is passing resolutions on international security matters.

The five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) wield significant influence due to their veto power.

However, non-permanent members can shape the council's agenda and build coalitions to challenge Western-led narratives.

Zimbabwe has suffered from the effects of illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

A seat on the UNSC will provide Zimbabwe with a legitimate platform to push back against these measures and advocate for their removal.

This diplomatic leverage could also strengthen Zimbabwe's bargaining power in negotiations with Western nations.

Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC is a strategically important move that carries immense diplomatic, economic, and geopolitical significance.

Securing this position, means Zimbabwe can enhance its international reputation, advocate for African interests, and contribute to global security efforts.

Securing a UNSC seat will reinforce Zimbabwe's role as a key player in African and global politics, demonstrating that it is ready to contribute meaningfully to international peace and security.

As the country prepares for the 2027-2028 period, its leaders must continue diplomatic engagements to build consensus and ensure that Zimbabwe's voice is heard on the world stage.