Zimbabwe: ILO Initiatives Boost Youth, Women Entrepreneurs

In the heart of Umguza District, Matabeleland North known for its diverse agricultural activities, including dairy production, a young entrepreneur Mr Liberty Moyo (27) aspires to build a thriving business.

Mr Moyo possesses the drive and ambition to contribute to his community's economic growth. However, like many aspiring entrepreneurs, he faces challenges in translating his vision into a sustainable livelihood.

Despite the abundant opportunities in Umguza's dairy sector, Mr Moyo faces a gap in experience, skills, and financial literacy, which affects his ability to run a successful business

"I see so much potential here, but it feels like I am constantly hitting a wall. I know I have the drive and the ideas, but the financial side of running a business...it is all a mystery to me.

"Budgeting, understanding profit margins, even just knowing how to approach a bank for a loan - it is all a blur. Without those skills, I cannot seem to get my business off the ground, let alone convince anyone, including the bank, to take a chance on me," he said.

Mr Moyo's experience mirrors the struggles of countless aspiring entrepreneurs, especially youth and young women, in most areas.

Despite the abundance of opportunities, the road to a sustainable livelihood is often fraught with obstacles. However, thanks to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which is assisting to address these challenges and empower women and youth across Zimbabwe, there is hope.

Through numerous capacity-building initiatives, the ILO, with funding from the African Development Bank, is providing crucial training and support to youth and women in various districts, including Umguza, offering practical solutions to aspiring entrepreneurs like Mr Moyo.

The ILO, in collaboration with Government and various stakeholders, has launched its first Financial Education Training programme in Bulawayo to address challenges faced by female and young entrepreneurs, especially those with home-based businesses.

This initiative aims to enhance their skills and knowledge in financial concepts like budgeting and profit management, improving their access to financial and economic systems and support schemes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the four-day training, held recently in Bulawayo, ILO representative Mr Fortune Sithole said the training, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential financial literacy skills they need to thrive.

"This project is supported by the AfDB through, particularly the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, which are our main partners," Mr Sithole said.

"Recognising the diverse economic landscapes across the country, the ILO has strategically partnered with 17 organisations to implement tailored programmes in various districts, focusing on value addition and sustainable practices within specific value chains.

This localised approach ensures that the training resonates with the unique needs and opportunities of each community.

"In Bulawayo, we are working with about five partners involved in business development. We are also working in Umguza, where we are targeting the dairy value chain. We are promoting value addition among young people engaged in dairy farming as a pathway for economic growth and self-sustainability," he said.

The training targets 1 000 women and youth entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 across Zimbabwe, equipping them with essential skills for managing business finances effectively.

Mr Sithole said in Mutoko, where tomato farming dominates, the ILO's support extends beyond training to infrastructure development.

"In Mutoko we are working with the Ministry of Youth, targeting young women and men in tomato farming," he said.

"We are promoting value addition by constructing a processing plant where they can process their tomatoes into paste. The construction of this new plant is enabling young men and women in the sector to add value to their produce, reducing waste and increasing profitability."

Similar projects are also being implemented in Hauna, Honde Valley, where the organisation is promoting value addition within the banana value chain.

"We are aware of the challenges farmers face; their markets are in Harare, Mutare, and all over the country, but they experience significant post-harvest losses due to a lack of proper storage and transport systems. We are constructing, a banana processing plant where they can add value to their bananas.

"We are also training them in business management to improve their skills for growth, as well as providing financial education and market linkages."

The project's impact extends beyond purely economic empowerment.

In Masvingo, ILO has established a market centre that integrates a vital Gender-Based Violence (GBV) support centre and an Early Childhood Development (ECD) facility.

ILO is working with the Ministry of Women Affairs to train young people in the business aspects of farming, enabling them to grow their businesses, create employment, and contribute to national priorities such as the National Development Strategy 1.

"The market centre we constructed, which includes a GBV centre provides easy access to frontline support for young women who have been abused but are also working at the market.

"At the same market, we have also established an ECD centre. Instead of traveling 5km or 10km to access education, children can now attend the ECD centre right there in the market, which enhances productivity and profit margins."

In Karoi, the focus shifts to artisanal miners, a group often facing income volatility.

The ILO's programme provides specialised training in business management, including managing mining claims and diversifying income streams.

The programme addresses the challenge of unsustainable spending habits by imparting essential financial literacy skills.

Dial-Honour Consultancies managing director, Mr Shepherd Zhou, a partner in the initiative, noted the significant gap in financial knowledge among start-ups.

"We partnered with the ILO in rolling out these programmes," he said.