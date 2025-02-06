Liberia: LEC Acting Boss Criticized Over Inadequate Power Supply After Receiving 'Best Managing Director' Award

Monrovia — The Interim Management Team of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), led by Acting Managing Director Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, has come under heavy criticism after he was honored as the Best Managing Director of 2024. Many Liberians argue that the LEC did not deserve such recognition at a time when the country is grappling with severe power shortages.

The award was presented on Wednesday by SAPA TV, a group that visited the LEC headquarters in West Point. The group praised Gonkerwon's leadership, claiming that under his watch, the corporation has made significant progress.

"After following the work of the LEC Managing Director, we can safely say that he has done an exceptional job," said Reginald Bates, Chief Executive Officer of SAPA TV.

Bates further explained that the decision to honor Gonkerwon was made by SAPA TV's Board of Directors based in Washington, D.C., USA.

"We are following your work. We were made to know that one person has demonstrated exemplary leadership over the years with patriotism toward the LEC. The issue of electricity has become very stable," Bates remarked before presenting the award.

The certificate read: "SAPA TV Incorporated Certificate of Honor awarded to Honorable Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, Interim Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation, for his exceptional leadership."

However, as soon as a video of the ceremony was posted on social media, many Liberians--frustrated by frequent power outages--voiced their displeasure, arguing that the LEC boss did not deserve such an honor.

Public Backlash Over Power Shortages

Jethro Emmanuel Kolleh, a resident of Sinkor, sarcastically suggested that his community should also honor Gonkerwon--not for his achievements, but for the persistent blackouts they endure.

"Our community in Sinkor has decided to honor the Managing Director of LEC for his enormous contribution and excellent performance lately. This honoring program is meant to draw his attention to our dark and heat-overwhelmed nights within the heartbeat of the city. You're all welcome. We need current," Kolleh wrote.

Another resident, Samuel David, expressed his frustration: "What kind of problem is this? People are sleeping in darkness every night, and here you are talking about honoring somebody?"

Musa Konneh criticized SAPA TV's decision, questioning how a group in Washington, D.C., could recognize a leader whose agency has failed to provide stable electricity in Liberia.

"How can the Board of Directors of SAPA TV sit in D.C. under a stable current and bestow an award on a man who is keeping people in darkness?" Konneh wrote.

Ongoing Power Challenges in Liberia

LEC has faced significant challenges in meeting the country's electricity demands, particularly during the dry season when hydropower generation declines. Many communities in Monrovia and across Liberia continue to experience prolonged blackouts, leading to growing dissatisfaction among residents.

Despite this, the LEC has insisted that it is working to address the situation. However, Wednesday's award has further fueled public outrage, with many Liberians questioning the criteria used in selecting Gonkerwon for such recognition.