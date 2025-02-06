Liberia: Capitol Arson Trial - a Case Mired By Allegations of Torture and Intimidation

Monrovia — Defendants in the Capitol arson trial continue to allege torture and other forms of intimidation by state security forces, aimed at extracting confessions or implicating high-ranking individuals in the December 2024 burning of the Capitol Building. The allegations have cast a dark shadow over the trial, with claims of severe human rights violations surfacing.

Suspect Samuel Bah, arrested on January 23, 2025, in the St. Paul Bridge community, has alleged torture and intimidation. According to Bah, during interrogation by the anti-robbery unit, officers placed a firearm on the table, displayed pictures of political figures, and pressured him to implicate them in the arson. A leaked audio clip reveals Bah saying, "They brought us to the conference room late at night and started doing all kinds of things to us. They placed their weapons on the table and asked me to talk. I just started saying 'yes, yes.' But in court, I will tell the truth."

Bah had reportedly confessed that Montserrado County District 16 Representative Dixon Seboe, a known ally of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, financially supported the arson plot. He alleged that on December 17, 2024, during a protest, he and another suspect, identified as Pokah, received $100 through Seboe's intermediary to carry out the attack. Despite these claims, Bah insisted he did not personally set the fire, although he was aware of the plan's execution.

Etheridge's Allegations of Torture

Thomas Isaac Etheridge, another defendant, painted an even grimmer picture during his court appearance on January 13, 2025. The Brewerville resident collapsed multiple times in court and accused National Security Agency (NSA) operatives of subjecting him to waterboarding, beatings, and threats of being thrown into a snake pit during his interrogation. Etheridge claimed the torture, which spanned seven hours, was intended to force him to sign a self-incriminating statement and accept recordings he did not recognize.

Etheridge's legal counsel, Cllr. Jonathan Momo, corroborated his client's account, describing the conditions as inhumane. Following his collapse, Etheridge was rushed to the AMI Medical Center, raising further questions about his treatment in custody.

Lawson's Account of Coercion

Andrew Lawson, a constituency officer for Speaker Koffa, also accused the NSA of torture and coercion. Arrested on January 4, 2025, near the Speaker's residence, Lawson alleged that NSA agents blindfolded, handcuffed, and stripped him before demanding he implicate Speaker Koffa and others in the Capitol arson. Lawson maintained his innocence, stating he had visited the Capitol solely to deliver a report. He described the interrogation as an attempt to fabricate a narrative implicating political figures, including Grace Johnson, who distributed stipends to staff but had no connection to criminal activities.

Justice Ministry Denies Torture Claims

Justice Minister Oswald Tweh vehemently denied the allegations of torture, labeling them "false, condemnable, and designed to undermine the investigation." Speaking at a ceremony for the dedication of new vehicles for legal officials, Tweh assured the public of a transparent investigation and invited independent investigators to probe the torture claims. "No individual, regardless of status, will be shielded from accountability," the minister stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to justice.

Minister Tweh also warned against constitutional protections being misused to shield lawmakers from criminal accountability. "The investigation into the Capitol fire is progressing, and we will not tolerate attempts to disrupt or misrepresent these efforts," he added.