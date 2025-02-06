Sudan: Turning Point in the Sudanese Conflict? the Sudanese Armed Forces Advance in Khartoum

Khartoum — The advance of the SAF (Sudan Armed Forces) soldiers continues to regain control of Khartoum, the Sudanese capital disputed with the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militiamen.

The offensive of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan's men began in early January in the State of Jazira, whose capital Wad Madani was conquered on January 11. A conquest marked by violence against civilians, also of South Sudanese nationality (see Fides, 17/1/2025). This city, although located 200 km from Khartoum, is an important crossroads of roads leading to the federal capital from different directions. In recent weeks, the SAF has advanced from Wad Madani along the banks of the Blue Nile, capturing towns and villages in the north of the state and in the south of Khartoum State, and then attacking RSF positions in Khartoum from several sides. A spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces said yesterday, 5 February, that the troops had captured Al-Rumaila district, a medical depot, an industrial area and the State mint in southern Khartoum. The capture of Al-Rumaila brings General Burhan's military closer to the centre of Khartoum, the stronghold and command centre of the SAF led by Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo.

On the eastern axis of the Nile, the army has managed to control the Green Valley and the Sheikh Al-Fadani area, located about 7 kilometres from the Soba Bridge, which connects the Eastern Nile to the city of Khartoum. If the RSF militiamen were to retreat, they could fall back on Giad, a vast complex of factories and warehouses located 45 km southeast of the center of Khartoum, where they seem to be preparing their resistance. Unless they decide to fight house to house in the center of the Sudanese capital, thus exacerbating the already serious humanitarian crisis, with civilians subjected to bombing from both sides in the fight.