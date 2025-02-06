Burkina Faso: Appointment of the Bishop of Tenkodogo

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Rev. Fr. David Koudougou, of the clergy of Tenkodogo, until now Diocesan Administrator of the same Diocese, as Bishop of the Diocese of Tenkodogo.

His Exc. Msgr. David Koudougou, was born on 1 August 1972 in Tenkodogo and completed his studies in Philosophy and Theology at the Saint Jean Baptiste de Wayalghin Major Seminary in Ouagadougou.

He was ordained a priest on 14 July 2001.

He has held the following positions and completed further studies: Parish Vicar of the Sacred Heart in Garango (2001-2002); Parish Vicar of Boussouma (2002-2006); Professor of Canon Law and Homiletics at the Saint Pierre Claver de Koumi Major Seminary (2009-2013); Doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome (2013-2016); Parish Vicar of Saint Paul of Moaga, Official of the Metropolitan Tribunal of Koupèla; member of the College of Consultors of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Koupèla, Secretary General of the Episcopal Commission for Ecclesiastical Tribunals and Legal Affairs of the Episcopal Conference, Episcopal Delegate to the Diocesan Council of Catholic Education of the Diocese of Tenkodogo (2017-2023).

Since 2023 he has been an Official of the Ecclesiastical Tribunal and member of the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Tenkodogo and Diocesan Administrator of Tenkodogo.