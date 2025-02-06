Nigeria: Abia Govt Donates Electronic Devices to Police for Recording Suspects' Statement

press release

In a significant development for criminal justice administration, the Abia State Government, through the Ministry of Justice, has fortified the State Police Command's investigative capabilities with state-of-the-art electronic recording devices and crucial legal resources.

This initiative could not have come at a better time, as it aligns perfectly with the Supreme Court's recent jurisprudential pronouncement in FRN v. Akaeze [2024] 12 NWLR (Pt. 1951) 1, which mandates that law enforcement agencies must electronically record a suspect's confessional statement in an audio-visual format during criminal investigations.

The milestone was marked during a high-level courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police of Abia State, Danladi Iya, at the State Police Headquarters on 29 January, during which the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, presented 25 high-specification mobile devices equipped with SIM cards.

The attorney general emphasised during the handover of the devices to the police commissioner that "these investigative tools will facilitate the procurement of incontrovertible confessional statements from suspects in full compliance with Sections 15(4) and 17(1) & (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

"It will ultimately expedite the wheels of justice and strengthen the state's criminal justice system".

The donation also included comprehensive legal materials, notably the Abia Law Journals and Quarterly Law Reports, which will substantially enhance the Police Legal Department's library.

These materials will serve as invaluable references for law enforcement officers, helping them stay current with legal developments, access relevant case law, and build more compelling prosecutorial cases.

Moreover, these resources will strengthen legal arguments in court and ensure strict compliance with procedural requirements.

During the handover of the resource materials, the police commissioner, Mr Iya, raised an important point about juvenile justice infrastructure.

While expressing gratitude for the donations, he advocated for separate detention facilities for minors, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to criminal justice reform that aligns with international best practices.

Apart from the attorney general and commissioner for justice, others in the Ministry of Justice's delegation were Paul I. Ogubunka, the solicitor general and permanent secretary, Emenike Okoro, director of Citizens Rights, Oluchi Uwaeme, director of public prosecution, Chinuo Onyemenonu, director of research and publications, and Chidinma Gberemako.

This strategic partnership between the Police Command and the Ministry of Justice represents a comprehensive approach to ensuring due process, protecting suspects' rights, and maintaining the integrity of criminal investigations in Abia State.

As the state moves forward with these enhanced investigative capabilities and enriched legal resources, more robust prosecutions, expedited justice delivery, and a stronger, more equitable criminal justice system are expected.