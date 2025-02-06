Nigeria: Lagos Announces Fines for Red Light, Speed Limit Violations

The Lagos State Government has unveiled the deployment of additional Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) on four strategic routes to enhance effective traffic and road management, ensure safety, and improve commuting across the state.

The state government also announced plans to enforce traffic rules against red light and speed-limit infractions across the metropolis from now on.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Thursday at a media briefing and unveiling of the advanced technology initiative at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the commissioner, the four strategic routes with speed limits include 80 kilometres per hour on Alapere-Ogudu Road and 60 kilometres per hour on Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Allen Avenue Road Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

When asked about the fines for violating the red light and overspeeding, he said, respectfully, that they would attract M20,000 and N50,000.

The new installations are expected to complement existing ANPR Cameras and other Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices, reinforcing commitment to improving road safety, optimizing traffic management, and fostering a more efficient transportation network in a rapidly growing city.

These initiatives align with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's vision for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable Lagos.

The ITS integrates advanced information, communication, sensing, control, and computer technologies into the transportation management framework.

This innovative system allows real-time monitoring and management of traffic conditions, enabling precise, efficient, and comprehensive control of transportation activities.

Osiyemi stressed that the traffic solutions system's enforcement of speed limits, commencing immediately, would further enhance the safety of lives and properties as well as improve orderliness on Lagos roads.

Therefore, the commissioner urged commuters to comply with traffic laws and regulations on the roads, saying the initiative "is not a revenue generation drive."

Osiyemi states, "I am pleased to announce the deployment of four new ITS sites designed to monitor, manage, and enforce road traffic laws effectively. These sites are categorized into two key functions: Checkpoint sites for Speed Detection and E-Police Sites for Monitoring Traffic Violations.

One of the Checkpoint Sites designed to detect overspeeding is located at Alapere, Ogudu Road, with a speed limit of 80km/h, while the other is installed at Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60km/h.

The checkpoint sites are strategically located to detect and deter cases of over-speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents.

On the other hand, the E-Police Sites for Traffic Violations are installed at Allen Avenue Road Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

These e-Police sites were designed to detect a wide range of traffic violations, including Running red lights, Non-compliance with lane discipline, Illegal U-turns and Reverse driving on highways.

Through high-definition cameras and real-time monitoring systems, the e-Police sites will serve as virtual traffic enforcement officers, ensuring drivers adhere to road regulations, even when physical officers are absent.

"It is important also to note that enforcement will commence immediately.

"Motorists who violate traffic laws as detected by the ITS will receive SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) department detailing the nature of the violation and the corresponding fines to be paid.

"This system is not designed to be punitive but to encourage responsible driving behavior and reduce the rate of accidents on our roads.

"The goal is simple: to save lives, protect property, and create an orderly transportation environment," he stressed.

Osiyemi listed the benefits of the ITS, including Improved Road Safety by discouraging reckless driving behaviors and efficient traffic flow by reducing congestion through better monitoring and management.

"Data-Driven Decisions: helping government agencies plan more effectively based on real-time traffic data.

"Transparency: Minimizing human interference reduces the potential for disputes and enhances fairness in enforcement."

He, therefore, urged all private road users-private motorists, commercial drivers, and transport unions to comply with the traffic laws and regulations of Lagos State.

"Drive within the speed limits, obey traffic signals, maintain your lane discipline, and avoid dangerous maneuvers such as reverse driving on major roads," Osiyemi stated.

Earlier, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology Tunbosun Alake added that the initiative, in collaboration with the private sector, was part of the state government's commitment to delivering a more technologically liveable and advanced city in its bid to resolve issues around traffic management, ensure safety, and promote socio-economic growth.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olawale Musa, said, "The initiative is not a punitive measure, even if it would attract fines from violators of red light and established speed limits in the state. It encourages commuters to correct bad behavioral patterns on the roads and continue to obey traffic rules to prevent avoidable loss of lives and properties in the state.