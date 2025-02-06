Ethiopia: Bahir Dar University Renames Surgical Ward in Memory of Slain Surgeon, Calls for Justice

Addis Abeba — Bahir Dar University's senate has renamed the surgical ward at Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital in honor of Dr. Andualem Dagne, a 37-year-old surgeon who was shot and killed on February 1, 2025, and urged authorities to ensure justice.

In a statement on Thursday, the university described Dr. Andualem as "an exemplary professional" who "selflessly used his talents" to train healthcare workers and treat patients. It noted that he had "declined many international job offers" to serve in Ethiopia and was "on the verge of implementing improvements" in the hospital's surgical department before his death.

He was also credited with performing the first surgery at Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital and working extensively to enhance its surgical standards.

Dr. Andualem, who led the surgical department at Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital, the capital of Amhara Region, was shot by armed individuals while traveling home from work.

Commander Walelign Bimrew, head of the Bahir Dar City Police Department, told Voice of America that the attack occurred in the "Koshe" area of the city's Sebatamit neighborhood as he was heading to his residence within the hospital compound, which is part of Bahir Dar University's College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Along with renaming the surgical ward, the university's senate announced several measures in his memory, including free higher education for his children, employment support for his wife at Bahir Dar Technology Institute, the erection of a statue in his honor, and the establishment of a talent scholarship in his name at the College of Medicine.

The university also noted that Dr. Andualem's killing was not an isolated incident, pointing to the recent death of Adnew Belete, Head of General Services at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences. It urged authorities to "conduct proper and thorough investigations" and "bring those responsible to justice promptly."