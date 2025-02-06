Gambia: Alima Fall, Others in Trouble Over Allegedly Selling Illicit Pharmaceutical Products

6 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The trial of Alima Fall, nicknamed "Suppo", and her six co-defendants took place on Wednesday, February 5 at the Dakar court. The seven defendants are being prosecuted for endangering the lives of others, administering harmful substances and illegally selling illicit pharmaceutical products.

In court, Alima Fall, known as Alima "Suppo", firmly denied the charges against her. She first explained: "I sell organic natural products. I didn't know it was forbidden." In response to a question from the judge about her training, she clarified: "I took a training course on cereal products, I didn't know that these products were dangerous. I used them personally, and some members of my family too, without ever seeing any negative consequences."

Asked about the origin of her products, Alima Fall added: "I make the products myself, for others, I buy them from Keur Serigne Bi." As for the issue of invoices, she replied: "No, there is no invoice."

The judge then sought to know if Alima Fall was a pharmacist, to which she responded negatively, specifying: "No, what I sell is not found in pharmacies. I sell organic shea products. I have a license that I presented to the police, but I was told that it was not sufficient."

She continued: "I have not received any specific training on this subject. I was doing research on YouTube to produce the ointments. But I refute the idea that I am putting people's lives in danger." Despite her denials, she admitted, to a certain extent, to having sold products without authorisation.

The prosecutor requested sentences of up to three years in prison for Alima Fall, nicknamed "Suppo" and a fine of 500 thousand CFA francs for Alima Suppo. Her co-defendants, Hawoussou Ndiaye and Maty Mbaye are also targeted by a sentence of 2 years in prison and a fine of 300 thousand CFA francs each. As for Alima Suppo's employees, they risk 1 year in prison and a fine of 200 thousand CFA francs each.

The defendants are being prosecuted for serious crimes, including criminal conspiracy, illegal sale of pharmaceutical products, illegal practice of the profession of pharmacist, and endangering the lives of others.

In addition, the representative of the public prosecutor requested the confiscation and destruction of the illegal products seized.

