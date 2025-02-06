Gambia: Finance Minister Hosts Ebid Field Mission Ahead of 23rd AGM

The minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Seedy K.M. Keita, who also serves as the chairman of the Board of Governors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), is currently hosting the EBID field mission to The Gambia.

The objective of the field mission is to engage with Minister Keita on key preparations for the AGM.

As part of the rotation principle established at the first Board of Governors meeting in Lomé, Togo, on 22nd August 2003, The Gambia is set to host the upcoming 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Governors, scheduled for 14th April 2025 in Banjul.

The minister welcomed the delegation led by Mr. Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Secretary General of EBID, who attended as a special envoy of the Bank's President, Dr. George Donkor.

During the meeting, Mr. Coulibaly outlined the key logistical arrangements for the AGM, including local transportation, accommodation, and necessary equipment. Accompanying him was Mr. Sylvester Gusso, Director at EBID, who attended discussions at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The engagement underscores The Gambia's commitment to ensuring a successful and well-organised AGM, reinforcing its role in regional economic cooperation and development.

Mr. Coulibaly unveiled the proposed date by the Board of Directors while also adding that the venue of the meeting is fixed by the host country in consultation with EBID.

He further stated that the EBID shall assign its protocol staff to receive the governors on their arrival at the airport. However, it is desirable that the governors be received by the state protocol of the host country.

"The state protocol may be assisted by EBID protocol staff. For this purpose, they must be provided with access badges to the airport VIP lounge," he added.

