Gambia: Mbolo Trains 20 Women On 0-Waste, Others

The Mbolo Association, a charity organisation on Wednesday conducted an in-depth training for members and partners of The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) at its headquarters in Tujereng, Kombo South.

The training held on effective operational waste management strategies, was aimed at reducing waste disposal costs, thus boosting the farming system in the area.

The training was facilitated by a collaborative partnership between KMC, the Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), and the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona.

Funded by the European Union (EU), this three-year grant aims to enhance the capability of local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to engage in policy dialogue and implement sustainable development initiatives.

Silvia Leopard, founder of the project, underscored the importance of training partners to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

"We will equip you with the skills to properly segregate waste for effective gardening by distinguishing between organic and harmful waste. The training, part of the Tujereng 'Jambando' programme, has already benefited over 100 women in the community," she stated.

At the event, participants received hands-on training on how to collect waste from markets and households and transform it into organic manure. In doing that, the waste is packed and covered with tarpaulin for a period of 4 to 5 weeks to allow it to decompose into manure.

Additionally, participants visited the Tanji Education Center, where they were trained on farming techniques and the protection of crops and trees.

'Cancer is a multi-dimensional disease that requires all hands to fight it'

NDMA validates ARC drought contingency plan