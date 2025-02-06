Gambia: NDMA Validates ARC Drought Contingency Plan

6 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The government of The Gambia through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Monday validated its African Risk Capacity (ARC) drought contingency plan for the period 2025 to 2027 at a ceremony held at Senegambia Beach Hotel.

At the event, Mawdo Amadou Jallow, coordinator for ARC, revealed that the last contingency plan they had expired in 2023, but before that expired, it was activated as a result of the payout that was received from the ARC amounting to the sum of D332,000,000 for the replica program.

He said of this amount a sum of D11 million was to the government and D11 million to WFP, adding that the D11 million was spent on response to farmers who were affected by drought in seven districts of the region namely; North Bank, Lower River and Upper River regions.

The project, he said, targets two districts in both Upper River, Lower River and three districts in the North Bank Region.

Additionally, he stated that they are yet to receive the early warning bulletin, however, they know for a fact that the chances of drought this year is very likely.

"So, having a document, is not just a document that is going to be a pass, but a document which is going to serve its purpose in terms of detailing our institutional arrangements. How the money will reach to the last beneficiary in the communities is so important." he said.

Papa Zoumana Diarra, head of Contingency Planning and Operations from ARC, revealed that as they renew the operational plan, they will ensure that their strategies are inclusive of everyone especially the most vulnerable.

He added that they want the design to be effective for the long term and be sustainable as well.

"Designing interventions that are not only effective in the short term, but also sustainable. Strengthening partnership among government agencies, development partners, civil society and the private sector to maximise our collective impact."

The event, he believes, would create a platform for open dialogue, constructive feedback and shared learning.

