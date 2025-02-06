Gambia: Special Report - 'Jah Oil Company CEO Receives 'Exemplary Consumer Welfare Award'

In recognition of his untiring commitment to the welfare of Gambian consumers, Hamidou Jah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jah Oil Company, was on Wednesday presented with a prestigious award by the Consortium Protection Consortium (CPC) at a presentation ceremony held at his office in Bafuloto.

The award is also to acknowledge the company's commitment to the welfare of Gambian consumer and adherence to its Corporate Social Responsibility, which is worthy of emulation.

At the event, Alh. Pa Waka Jobe, secretary general of CPC, disclosed that the CPC is a non-profit and voluntary Civil Society Organisation duly incorporated under the laws of The Gambia.

"Its primary aim is to safeguard the interests and rights of consumers in the interest of public health, safety and quality anchored on corporate ethics and the law."

The CPC being the vanguard Civil Society Organisation, he said, hereby acknowledges and conveys its appreciation to the Jah Oil Company, as one of the most prolific and responsive commercial enterprises in ensuring accessibility and affordability of essential products in the country.

"In this regard, we applaud the company for this kind gesture and call upon other businesses to emulate Jah Oil Company, who adhere to their Corporate Social Responsibility," he said.

SG Jobe pointed out that CPC will henceforth work collaboratively with the company in the best interest of Gambian consumers and anticipate Jah Oil Company will continue to be on the side of Gambian consumers particularly during the forthcoming Ramadan.

"Thanks to the entire management of Jah Oil Company under the dynamic leadership of the indefatigable general manager, Muhammed Hydara, and philanthropist Hamidou Jah, CEO and founder of the company," he said.

Alpha Ousman Jallow, president of the Consumer Protection Consortium, acknowledged that the move was in line with the stance the company took when it comes to considering the welfare of Gambian consumers.

This, he said, revolves around the prices of goods and services and that it has reach a point that their association which represent consumers in the country, recognized the role of the company when it comes to the protecting the welfare of consumers in the country.

He spoke about their efforts in making cement affordable to Gambians and other basic food commodities in the country.

He commended the management for keeping their price of their essential commodities to a price average Gambian could afford and challenge other business to emulate them.

For his part, Muhammed Hydara, General Manager of Jah Oil Company, expressed delight receiving such an award, saying it is a show of appreciation and their stance in safeguarding and protecting the welfare of Gambian consumers by giving them affordable prices on essential basic commodities.

"Definitely, Jah Oil Company is known for that as we didn't start it today. The founder and CEO founded the company on the principles of business and Islam," he recounted.

Contrary to the practice of many businesses in the country, MD Hydara explained that they embrace a model of hybrid-business system, whereby they make profits to develop the business as well as worship God Almighty and giving out.

"So this is why when we make a profit of ten dalasis, we will take five and give out the other five to the consumers," he points out, saying: "This is our model of business and it didn't start with Jah Oil; it preceded the company even before the formation of Jah Oil Company."

This, he said, is what the founder and CEO of the company is known for, especially for those who knew him, in those days when he was just starting up his business.

"That's how he has always been operating and this is why when you go to our petrol stations, we are the cheapest in the country. We could have put those dalasis in our pockets, because those are millions."

Equally, MD Hydara made reference to their rice business, acknowledging that the dalasi discount they always put on their goods could open a brand new business both in terms of import and export.

"But we say no, because consumers have a stake in it and we give it to them. And then any other business. When we bring oil also the discounts are in the millions. So this is what we do and we are happy doing it, as it gives us pleasure, because when we go home, we sleep very well," he buttressed.

To this end, MD Hydara spoke highly of their model of business practices, saying it is greatly impacting on the lives of Gambian consumers.

In this vein, he called on consumers to take ownership of the company, acknowledging that whatever monies that is supposed to go into their pockets, they cut it and share with the consumers.

In the same vein, MD Hydara challenged other business stakeholders to see Gambia as "our country as we've no other place to call a home".

"This is why whatever we do, we do it on those bases, as we are doing it for our country and our people," he justifies, saying this was more the reason they ventured into rice business to ensure the plight of Gambian consumers is looked into.

He also spoke about their "massive price reduction" on essential basic goods especially rice ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan, further expressing optimism that other businesses in the country would follow suit.

"And I promise in the next one month or less, we will see many, not only Jah Oil Company, but others will be drawing the price of rice very soon... inshallah. So, it is going to be a very nice Ramadan," he expressed optimism.

Meanwhile, MD Hydara also spoke about their resolve to do such mass price reduction on other essential commodities.

