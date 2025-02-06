Gambia: Swedish Club Kalmar Ff Sign Bst Galaxy Midfielder Gibril Sosseh

Swedish club Kalmar FF have signed BST Galaxy midfielder Gibril Sosseh.

Sosseh signed a four-year contract with the Swedish side.

He joined Kalmar FF following his brilliant performance for BST Galaxy in the country's Elite League last season.

Sosseh was exceptional for The Gambia U-20 team in the 2024 WAFU Zone A U-17 Cup of Nations held in Senegal.

Source: E-Shona Network

