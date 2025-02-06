Gambia: GFA Urges Barrow to Put National Interest Above All

press release

The Gambia For All (GFA) party has called on President Adama Barrow to put the interest of The Gambia above all else, including his own.

The party in press statement challenged President Barrow to make the right decisions and policies that would ensure good governance, economic prosperity and political stability, stating "this is what is in his interest and the interest of all Gambians."

The full text of the press statement reads below:

The recent, much talked about audio released by Gambia's former exiled dictator Yahya Jammeh comes as no surprise to keen observers of the country's political transition. Since the Jubilant ouster of one of Africa's most brutal dictators in 2016, former President Jammeh has made several attempts to remain relevant in the new political dispensation. His postings, usually in audio format, are always characteristic of the dictator's modus operandi; an incoherent mixture of bluster, bluff, and threats. Eight years after losing power, Jammeh remains incapable of reconciling himself to the reality of living in exile, and waiting to be held to account for the heinous crimes committed under his regime.

While we recognise the frustration and desperation in Jammeh's tone, we cannot ignore the challenge and threat former President Jammeh poses to the Gambian people, the Gambian state, and to the sub-region. And looking at the bigger picture, it is not unreasonable to put the blame for the former dictator's occasional rants entirely on President Adama Barrow's failures.

Elected to office with great hope and jubilation, President Barrow deliberately made a calculation to not only invite the devil (APRC) into the living room (Saal), so to speak, but allowed it to take over the bedroom (Cabineh). This political decision was made to strengthen his power-base, by making a deal with the very people who supported and aided Dictator Yahya Jammeh in the crimes he committed against the Gambian people. President Barrow now appears to be held hostage by the same people that all patriotic Gambians railed against during the Dictatorship. The perception, rightly or wrongly, is that the Barrow administration is compromised and cannot be expected to faithfully carry out the necessary reforms Gambians so fervently desire and deserve.

President Barrow knows that his political power-dependance on unrepentant Jammeh supporters is not lost on Gambians, nor will it be forgiven or forgotten. Putting these same individuals in charge of our new democratic institutions has only compounded the displeasure of Gambians. Given this reality, the question must then be asked as to whether we can expect anything different from what transpired during the time of the Dictatorship? The simple answer to this important question is NO! President Barrow has surrounded himself with sycophants and inept advisers who will not help him in advancing the interest of the country, or guarantee the "great legacy" that he so desperately yearns for.

Instead of focusing on institutional reforms to move the country to the new modern state that he has been tasked with, President Barrow chose to rely on, and take advantage of the discredited institutions of the second republic, in a bid to entrench and perpetuate himself in power. Being too comfortable with power, the president is ignoring a relevant political truism that can have negative consequences for the country. Indifference to the wishes of your population, as has been the hallmark of his many predecessors and contemporaries across the African continent.

GFA deeply regrets the administration's failure to usher in any meaningful institutional reforms demanded by Gambians and their international partners; but more importantly, GFA greatly deplores the failure of the government to bring about the necessary constitutional reforms that Gambians need and deserve, which will decisively allow the country to chart a new way forward towards a more democratic and just society, that is both stable and and inclusive. This is what the Gambian people desire and demand since the ouster of the Dictatorship.

GFA is urging President Barrow to put the interest of The Gambia above all else, including his own, and to make the right decisions and policies that will ensure good governance, economic prosperity and political stability. This is what is in his interest and the interest of all Gambians.

