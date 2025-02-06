Gambia U-17 Snatch Spot in U-17 Africa Nations Cup After CAF Append Teams

6 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe & Lamin Gibba

The Gambia U-17 team have secured a place in the 2025 Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, according to news reaching The Point Sports Desk.

The Baby Scorpions clasped a spot in the continent's cadet biennial biggest football showpiece following the addition of participating teams from twelve (12) teams to sixteen (16) by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Gaffer Yahya Manneh and his Baby Scorpions charges finished third-place in the 2024 WAFU Zone A U-17 Cup of Nations following their 6-5 penalty shootouts win over Guinea Bissau after regulation time ended goalless in their third and fourth play-off match played in Senegal.

The Gambia U-17 team will use the upcoming months to prepare themselves ready before the commencement of the 2025 Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Baby Scorpions qualified for the continent's junior bi-annual biggest football fiesta several times.

The Gambia won U-17 Africa Cup of Nations trophy twice in 2005 and 2009 after defeating Ghana and Algeria in the finals.

