Gambia: GFF Prexy Bajo Beautifies Gambian Referees With FIFA Badges, Working Gadgets

The President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo, on Tuesday 4th February 2025 decorated sixteen (16) Gambian referees that are enlisted into the 2025 FIFA list of international referees.

Bajo also presented working gadgets to referees at a colourful ceremony held at Football House in Kanifing.

The list of referees that include new badge holder Sait Ngallan, are twelve (12) men and four (4) women, all certified by the world football governing body for international assignments across Africa.

The referees were presented with their new FIFA badges alongside uniforms courtesy of Sport Saller and communications equipment bankrolled by President Bajo.

The communications gadgets consist of eight sets of four gadgets each, with seven of the eight personally donated by Bajo and one by Assan Touray, a Gambian based in the United States.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, President Bajo, congratulated the referees for their inclusion in the FIFA list of international referees.

Bajo commended the referees for their hard work and dedication.

He stated that play a vital role in football development and as such, they should be highly considered during the execution of their duties.

Bajo added that the GFF is very cognizant of the role of referees in football development, without which there would be no meaningful football.

He paid glowing tribute to the pioneers of Gambian refereeing who laid the foundation for the new crop of referees, including the celebrated referee Bakary Papa Gassama, who won African Best Referee of the Year award four times.

Bajo encouraged the referees to keep up the good work and raise the Gambian flag higher across the world.

Speaking earlier, the first Vice President Bakary K. Jammeh also congratulated the referees for been inducted into the new FIFA list of officials and congratulated them for their hard work and dedication.

Jammeh remarked that this milestone could not have been achieved without football being developed in the country.

He said the GFF under the leadership of Lamin Kabba Bajo values refereeing to a great deal from across the local leagues to other competitions organised by the Federation.

Jammeh encouraged them to follow suit the steps made by Bakary Papa Gassama who has made Gambia proud across the world.

Former FIFA and CAF referee, Papa Gassama, thanked the GFF for the environment created for referees to perform without any outside interference.

Gassama, a three-time FIFA World Cup finalists as a referee, and a member of the GFF Referees Committee, congratulated the referees for their deserved inclusion in the new list of FIFA badge holders he encouraged them to keep up the momentum.

Gambia's current number one referee Lamin N. Jammeh gave the vote of thanks.

jammeh thanked FIFA, CAF and the GFF for the new list of referees for the 2025 year.

He stated that the donated materials would be optimally used during their duties as it would ease their work.

Jammeh thanked President Lamin Kabba Bajo for donating communications gadgets to Gambian referees.

He described the donation as timely, adding the donated equipments would help referees in carrying out their duties.

Mikailu Secka, who represented Sport Saller at the event, thanked the GFF for the partnership.

Secka congratulated the referees for their new badges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He promised that Saller's relationship with the GFF dates back long time ago, adding that Saller would continue to render support to the Federation at all times when the need arises

The ceremony was chaired by John Frank Mendy the President of the Gambia Football Referees Association, who doubles as the Chairman of the GFF Referees Committee.

Mendy congratulated the new badge holders and challenged them to maintain the high standards set by Gambian referees.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Executive Committee of the GFF, the General Secretary, senior staff and members of The Gambia Referees Committee.

Source: GFF

GPA close gap on Elite Utd in 2nd Division after triumph over Essau Utd

Gambia U-17 snatch spot in U-17 Africa Nations Cup after CAF append teams