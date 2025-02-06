Gambia: Old Man Musing - Tribute to Pap Njanko Njie

In evergreen loving memory of Pap Njanko Njie, former Secretary General of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) with headquarters at 12 Park Lane, Apapa, Lagos (Nigeria) !!!

1941- 2002

Today, albeit briefly and belatedly, we write a tribute (not a biography) to salute and honour the memory of an unsung titanic figure, a resplendent beacon, an inspirational role model, a distinguished son of the soul, a prestigious and decent human being, a philanthropist second to none, our beloved elder brother and good friend, Pap Njanko Njie.

His cursus vitae can thus be summarized as follows:

Mohamedan School (Banjul, Gambia)

Boys High School (Banjul, Gambia)

Yundum College (Gambia)

Dakar University (Senegal)

Besancon University (France)

Cape Coast University (Ghana)

Armed with many years experience as an educationist/teacher and with a trailblazing record at the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Njanko Njie, as he was commonly called and known, had been widely regarded as a formidable leader, embodying a unique blend of professionalism, resilience, and unwavering dedication.

Known as a "natural leader", he had combined strictness with a sharp sense of humour, striking a balance that inspired respect and fostered strong working relationships among his colleagues and subordinates.

Key Attributes

Strict and Diligent: Njanko had been known for his disciplined approach to work, setting high standards and ensuring that tasks were completed with precision and efficiency.

Objective and Fair: His decisions had always been rooted in objectivity, making him a trusted and reliable figure in his professional domain.

Smart and Goal-Driven: With a clear vision and strategic mindset, he had consistently achieved his targets, steering his team towards success.

Uncompromising Integrity: He was always steadfast in his principles, refusing to compromise on ethics or professionalism in his daily work, earning him the admiration and respect of all and sundry.

Leadership Style: His leadership had been characterized by a no-nonsense attitude, yet his sense of humour added a human touch that fostered camaraderie.

In truth, his ability to maintain focus under pressure, coupled with his goal-oriented mindset, had established him as a role model in his own field.

Through his strict yet personable approach, he had continued to demonstrate that great leadership was all about balancing strength with empathy, ensuring both productivity and morale remained always high.

Undoubtedly, his leadership style had always ensured that employees at all levels were always focused on delivering results, maintaining efficiency, and adhering to professional standards.

Strategic Vision: With a clear understanding of the role of the Ports Authority in a country's economic growth, Njanko Njie thus had implemented forward-thinking policies and strategies to modernize port operations.

His goal-driven approach had therefore led to increased efficiency, enhanced revenue collection, and improved service delivery.

Gambian national, Njanko Njie, in 1981, for the 1st time in our country's history, was most deservedly elected as the helmsman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

This had represented a milestone in the continuing march of West and Central Africa maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world class services in the drive towards a revolutionary turnaround of West Africa's maritime industry, including port modernization, infrastructure, digitization and automation.

Accordingly and upon assumption of office and during his tenure,

being acutely aware of fact that the maritime industry had the potential to transform member countries economies, create jobs, and improve livelihoods, Njanko Njie was able to initiate and embark on measures geared towards enhancing operational efficiency as well as revenue generation, while augmenting member country's efforts to diversify their economies by boosting non-oil exports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Overall, under his stellar stewardship, the main objective of the 40 member group had been to successfully contribute towards improvement, coordination and harmonization of port and harbour activities, services and infrastructure among countries in West and Central Africa subregion.

In recognition of his unparalleled and sterling contributions, Njanko Njie had rightly, nay effortlessly earned his place as one our country's most respected public servants ever, both nationally and internationally.

Rest In Eternal Perfect Peace !!!

Rest Comfortably In Your Maker's Hands !!!

Adieu, for now, our onetime brother and good friend.

By Hassan Gibril

Women & Society : Flying Beyond Borders: Gambian Musukebba Sallah's Journey to Flight Attendant

The road to 2026 - A word to the wise......