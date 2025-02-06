Uganda: Dr.Musinguzi Appointed New UWA Boss

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Tom Butime has appointed Dr. James Musinguzi as the new Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), effective April 01, 2025.

He will succeed Mr. Sam Mwandha, who retires on March 31, 2025, after serving as Executive Director since 2018.

Dr.Musinguzi previously served as the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) and following the merge of UWEC and UWA, he was appointed Director of Community Conservation and Ex Situ Wildlife Services at UWA.

"Dr. Musinguzi is a dedicated conservationist with extensive experience in wildlife management, conservation education, and community conservation among many others," UWA said.

According to UWA, Dr.Musinguzi has championed conservation awareness, wildlife rescue, and public engagement.

"UWA congratulates Dr. Musinguzi on his appointment and warmly welcomes him to the UWA family. We look forward to his leadership in advancing our mission to conserve and sustainably manage Uganda's wildlife resources for present and future generations."