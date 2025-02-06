Ugandan Patient Undergoes 15-Hour Life-Saving Surgery in India

The complex procedure, performed at Marengo Hospital in Faridabad by a team of top specialists, highlights India's reputation as a global leader in advanced medical treatments and organ transplants.

A 44-year-old Ugandan has successfully undergone a groundbreaking 15-hour surgery in India, receiving both a liver transplant for Hepatitis B-related failure and a kidney transplant.

While Uganda continues working to enhance its medical capabilities, many patients still turn to countries like India for life-saving procedures.

India has emerged as a top destination for medical tourism, boasting world-class hospitals with international accreditations like the Joint Commission International (JCI), ensuring top-tier healthcare standards.

Dr Wilber Mucunguzi, CEO of Health and Hopes Medicare International Ltd, an organization that facilitates medical travel, notes that Ugandans frequently seek specialized treatments abroad, particularly in cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, and organ transplants.

"India has made it relatively easy for foreign patients to obtain medical visas, which are specifically designed for those seeking treatment in the country," he said.

"Many hospitals also assist with visa applications, travel arrangements, and accommodation, making the process seamless for patients and their families."

The success of this 15-hour procedure underscores the critical role of medical advancements in saving lives.

As Uganda continues to invest in its healthcare sector, the hope remains that similar procedures will eventually be performed locally.

Until then, India and other medical hubs like Turkey offer a viable lifeline for Ugandans in need of specialized treatment.