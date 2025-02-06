Uganda: Mubaje Calls for Fair Treatment of Ugandan Traders in South Sudan

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has urged the South Sudanese government to address challenges faced by Ugandan traders operating in the country, including high taxes and harassment at border points.

Speaking during a briefing with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) departmental heads, Mufti Mubaje recounted his official visit to South Sudan last week, where he engaged with the country's Muslim leadership and top government officials, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny.

"The Vice President acknowledged the South Sudanese government's interest in Uganda's education system, particularly Islamic education," Mubaje said.

"I also raised concerns about the difficulties Ugandan traders face, including exorbitant taxes and unfair treatment when doing business across the border,"he added.

In response, the South Sudanese government pledged to follow up on the Mufti's concerns and seek solutions to enhance trade relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Beyond trade issues, Mufti Mubaje also requested the South Sudanese government to provide official vehicles for recognised Muslim leaders to facilitate their community work, emphasising their role in national development.

During the visit, South Sudan's Muslim leadership, led by Sheikh Abdallah Baraji Rual, Secretary General of the South Sudan Islamic Council, also sought support from UMSC.

They requested assistance in structuring their leadership hierarchy, capacity-building programs, and the establishment of formal Islamic learning centers.

Additionally, they appealed for scholarships for South Sudanese students in Ugandan Islamic institutions and equipment for their FM radio station, initially donated by Mufti Mubaje three years ago.

Mufti Mubaje welcomed these requests, promising further discussions to explore ways of implementing the proposed initiatives.

The meeting was attended by senior Muslim clerics, including Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa and Dr. Sheikh Hafidh Muhammad Harunah Bukenya, the Second Deputy Mufti.