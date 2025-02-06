Uganda: Tayebwa Urges Indian Business Community to Champion Uganda's Growth

According to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics database, Uganda's exports to India in 2023 amounted to $865 million.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called on the Indian business community operating in Uganda to actively promote the country as a prime tourist destination among their compatriots.

He believes this effort is crucial in advancing the government's ambitious Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, which aims to expand Uganda's GDP from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040, with tourism as a key driver.

Speaking at the Indian Business Forum in Kampala, an arm of the Indian Association Uganda celebrating a decade of success in manufacturing, education, and tourism, Tayebwa emphasized the role of Indian investors in boosting economic ties between Uganda and India.

He highlighted that Uganda's economic blueprint relies heavily on attracting foreign visitors and investments, particularly from India, whose trade relations with Uganda have been steadily growing.

According to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics database, Uganda's exports to India in 2023 amounted to $865 million.

Coffee and tea contributed $56.45 million, while precious stones, metals, and coins accounted for $784.58 million. Other notable exports included oils and perfumes at $1.69 million, edible vegetables and root tubers at $984,000, and cotton at $33,000.

The forum, which brought together over 200 industry leaders from tourism, transport, logistics, and manufacturing, saw Tayebwa urge business players to leverage their networks in India to attract more tourists.

"Here in Uganda, we have an ambitious target to expand our economy. I want you to lobby for more people from India. We want to tap into your population to hit this target," he said.

Reassuring investors, Tayebwa dismissed concerns about instability, stating that Uganda remains a secure and welcoming destination for business.

He emphasized that there is no threat of expulsion akin to the 1972 mass deportation of Asians under Idi Amin's regime.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing over 50 industry leaders for their contributions.

The Ruparelia Group of Companies received the Lifetime Achievers Award, among other honours celebrating excellence in Uganda's business landscape.