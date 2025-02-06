Rwanda: Hoops - Kepler's Bowie, Turatsinze to Miss APR Game Through Injury

6 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Injury-hit Kepler Basketball will be without two of its key players--Chad Bowie and Olivier Turatsinze--when they go up against APR on Thursday, February 6, in the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL).

Times Sport understands that the two guards suffered minor injuries and are unlikely to be fit in time to play against APR.

Bowie, 28, has been Kepler's very important player this season, as their play maker, courtesy of his understanding of the game and brilliant shooting and passing skills.

Meanwhile, Turatsinze, who joined from Espoir in December, has not started the new season with the club after picking up an injury during training.

Kepler are on a 1-1 record from their past two games and are in sixth place with 3 points.

In other games, scheduled for Friday, February 7, United Generation Basketball (UGB) will be up against Rwanda Energy Group (REG) while Patriots will be looking to return to winning ways ahead of their game against Tigers. Both games will take place at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

