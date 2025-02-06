Central Africa: Rwanda to 'Maintain' Defensive Measures Against Threats From DR Congo

Rwanda will maintain its defensive measures along the border with DR Congo as long as security threats from the Congolese army (FARDC) and its allies such as the FDLR exist, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International has said.

Olivier Nduhungirehe reiterated Rwanda's position on Wednesday, February 5, during the first diplomatic briefing of 2025, which focused on the security situation in eastern DR Congo and relations with the western neighbour.

He told the diplomats that information coming from Goma indicated that combat objectives of the Congolese army, the FDLR, Burundian forces, SADC troops and European mercenaries were not limited to defeating the M23 rebels, but also attacking Rwanda.

"Rwanda will not wait for the threat to materialize. This is why we will maintain defensive measures at the border to prevent any spillover and respond appropriately," Nduhungirehe said.

"These measures shall be maintained so long as the threat posed by this coalition continues to exist."

Nduhungirehe condemned silence by the international community in the face of atrocities, such as the recent FARDC attacks on Rubavu District, which resulted in the death of 16 civilians, and 161 more sustaining injuries.

The intense fighting that broke out on January 27 when M23 captured the city of Goma, and continued the following day saw the Congolese army, with support from the genocidal FDLR elements shell bombs in to Rubavu town and the Rwandan side had to counter them, Nduhungirehe said.

Upholding humanitarian obligations

Nduhungirehe recalled that during the emergency that followed the capture of Goma Rwanda has upheld its humanitarian obligations, welcoming thousands of people who fled DR Congo, including FARDC soldiers, FDLR elements, and militias, all treated in accordance with international law.

Rwanda also facilitated the evacuation of MONUSCO personnel, other UN officials, and their dependents, as well as members of the ICGLR's Verification Mechanism, and repatriated 288 European mercenaries who were unlawfully recruited to fight in the Eastern DR Congo.

In his interview with France 24 on February 5, Nduhungirehe pointed out that Rwanda has been fulfilling its role in offering humanitarian support, providing a safe passage at Rubavu border for anyone who wanted to extend humanitarian aid in eastern DR Congo.

Nduhungirehe reiterated that Rwanda is committed to peace and a political solution to the conflict.

He noted the keys steps to be concluded in order for peace to hold.

These include the neutralization of FDLR, the withdrawal of all foreign forces in eastern DR Congo, direct talks between the Congolese government and M23, and long-term security guarantees at Rwanda's border with DR Congo.

He recalled that the resurgence of the M23 in late 2021 was followed by a significant increase in hate speech and violent hate crimes against Congolese Tutsi in the region.

"This surge in violence has been fueled by top DR Congo officials, civil society, the Congolese diaspora, and the media," he said.

On Saturday, February 8, leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet in the Dar es Salam, Tanzania, to deliberate on the measures to resolve the conflict.