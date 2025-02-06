Rwanda: Key Suspect in Anti-Government Conspiracy Case Denies Charges

The High Court, on Wednesday, February 5, continued with the trial involving nine individuals accused of forming a criminal association and conspiring to overthrow the current government.

The case involves, among other suspects, Sylvain Sibomana, whom prosecutors consider a key coordinator of the alleged plot.

It is claimed that in 2021, Sibomana recruited individuals for a training where they learned tactics and strategies to overthrow the government, and he provided them with financial facilitation, books, and assigned fake names to them.

Among his co-accused are members of DALFA-Umurinzi, a political organisation founded by Victoire Ingabire.

Prosecutors say that Ingabire attended the court session alongside family members and supporters of the accused.

Sibomana faces a number of charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government, forming a criminal association, and inciting the public.

Sibomana pleads not guilty

During his defence, he denied all the charges, in addition to arguing that the evidence presented by the prosecutors against him was obtained unlawfully.

The key evidence against him includes audio recordings of training sessions, which the prosecutors claim involved discussion of tactics and strategies aimed at overthrowing the government.

The recordings were reportedly made and shared by a participant, according to the prosecutors.

Sibomana, in his defence, said the training focused on a non-violent approach to resolving conflicts, and the strategy discussed could be applied in various settings, including workplaces and families.

He denied that he was the organiser of the training sessions, noting that they were organised by the Centre for Applied Non-Violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), a Serbia-based organisation that operates in over 50 countries.

He claimed he was approached by a Swiss-based individual named Assoumpta, who asked him to help facilitate the training by inviting attendees.

Sibomana's lawyer, Gatera Gashabana, argued that no criminal activity took place and that his client was not a coordinator of DALFA-Umurinzi. He pointed out that the party was founded in 2019 while Sibomana was serving a previous prison sentence, making it impossible for him to have held such a role.

More on the alleged plot

During a December 17, 2024, hearing, the prosecutors detailed the alleged crimes, presenting audio recordings of meetings held by the accused. The evidence included discussions on how to mobilise disgruntled groups, such as street vendors and individuals involved in land disputes.

The prosecutors pointed at the accused's use of Blueprint for Revolution, a book by Serbian activist Srdja Popovic, which outlines strategies for resisting authoritarian regimes.

The trial is continuing on February 6.