Central Africa: Rwanda Condoles With Germany After Death of Former President Horst Köhler

The Government of Rwanda has expressed its condolences to the people of Germany following the passing of former President Horst Köhler on February 1, in Berlin. He was 81.

In a February 4 official letter to the Germany embassy in Kigali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed Rwanda's sympathies and condolences to Köhler's family and acknowledged his role in strengthening diplomatic relations between Germany, Africa, and Rwanda in particular.

"It is with profound sadness that the Government of the Republic of Rwanda learned of the passing of Mr. Horst Köhler, former President of the Federal Republic of Germany," the letter reads in part.

The ministry described Köhler as "a distinguished statesman whose commitment to strengthening ties between Germany and Africa, and Rwanda in particular, will always be remembered."

During his tenure as President of Germany from 2004 to 2010, Köhler was known for his strong advocacy for Africa's economic development and international cooperation.

He also served as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and later became the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara in 2017.

Köhler also represented Germany at the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in April 2024.

Germany and Rwanda have maintained close ties over the years, particularly in areas of economic development, education, and governance.

Köhler's leadership contributed to fostering cooperation in these sectors, strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.