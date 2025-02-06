Central Africa: DR Congo Soldiers Commend Rwanda's Hospitality After Fleeing Their Country

Congolese soldiers who fled from the battle with the AFC/M23 rebels in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo have praised the hospitality they have received in Rwanda.

At least 131 Congolese soldiers, including a woman, along with FDLR and Wazalendo allies, fled to Rwanda and surrendered after the rebels' January 27 capture of Goma, the capital of eastern DR Congo's North Kivu Province.

Also read: Take peace talks seriously, US congressman urges Tshisekedi

Last week, Vincent Karega, Rwanda's ambassador-at-large to the Great Lakes Region, said Kigali will "never force" the dozens of Congolese soldiers who fled fighting with M23 rebels to return to DR Congo.

In an interview with a local online publication Igihe.com, the Congolese soldiers testified that they had not expected any support from Rwanda when they fled, especially considering the fact that the Congolese army coalition had shelled Rwandan territory [Rubavu District], killing at least 16 people.

Also read: Gov't assesses damages from DR Congo shelling

The soldiers who are accommodated in Rugerero Sector, in Rubavu District said that they are being well treated; given basic supplies including bedding, food, clothes, and more. They cook their own food, and the sick have access to proper medical care from health professionals.

They are also enjoying recreational activities, including playing football and conduct military parades.

Also read: Dozens of Congolese soldiers flee to Rwanda

One of these soldiers, Lt. Kasereka Tshombe, testified that: "We commend Rwanda for showing us hospitality peacefully. We request that the Congolese government help us return to our country in peace. We also request to be allowed to speak with our family members so they know we are safe."

Earlier, when they arrived in Rubavu, after their defeat, one Congolese soldier said they could not go to Goma airport, as the city was already "encircled by the enemy, who were shooting everywhere." He said he sought refuge with the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, but he was refused entry before he decided to flee to Rwanda.

After capturing Goma, the rebels announced that they were ready to train FARDC soldiers to become a far better professional army than they are today.

Corneille Nangaa, the political leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement, reiterated that the Congolese soldiers who surrendered or were captured on the battlefield should join the their movement so that they can be trained and integrated as professional soldiers, if they wish.

"Some are ready to join us in our revolution. We are sending them for training," he noted.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 other Congolese soldiers are currently under the custody of MONUSCO, and their fate is yet to be determined.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After M23 rebels captured Goma, life has returned to normal with businesses, health services, and schools, all operational.

Also read: Businesses re-open as normalcy returns in Rubavu

Residents report greater safety, security, and peace compared to the period before Goma was captured.

On Wednesday, the AFC/M23 appointed new leaders for North Kivu Province. In an announcement, the rebel leaders said there was "a need and urgency to organize the territorial administration in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Joseph Bahati Musanga was appointed governor of North Kivu, according to the announcement signed by AFC coordinator Corneille Nangaa and his deputy and president of M23, Bertrand Bisimwa.