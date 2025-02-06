Rwanda: UOK Fort Hare and North West Universities to Host Joint International Conference On Sustainable Development

6 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

The University of Kigali, in collaboration with the University of Fort Hare (South Africa) and North West University (South Africa), is set to host a prestigious International Conference on Green and Sustainable Development from March 10-12, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The conference will bring together an impressive gathering of researchers, innovators, academics, policymakers, and practitioners from across the globe to discuss sustainability issues aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union's Agenda 2063, and Rwanda's Vision 2050.

The conference will feature an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers, including Ambassador Prof. Peter Ngure - Kenya's Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, France, Dr. Thierry M. Kalisa - Chief Economist, National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and Prof. Dr. Gabriele Schäfer - Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Kempten, Germany. These distinguished leaders will share their insights on sustainable development practices, economic transformation, and green innovation from both local and global perspectives.

The conference will be chaired by Dr Ronald Kwena, Director of Research and Innovation at the University of Kigali, with co-chairs Prof. Felix Maringe (University of Kigali), Prof. Richardson Shambare (University of Fort Hare), and Prof. Joseph Lekunze (North West University).

"This joint conference represents more than just an academic event; it is a dynamic platform to promote knowledge exchange, showcase cutting-edge research and innovations, and foster collaboration that transcends borders," said Dr Ronald Kwena, conference Chair.

"By aligning our discussions with the SDGs, Agenda 2063, and Rwanda's Vision 2050, we aim to influence both policy and practice for sustainable growth across Africa and beyond."

The conference has already attracted interest from participants across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa, highlighting its international significance. It aims to promote knowledge exchange, foster dialogue among global experts on sustainable development, showcase innovation and research, and highlight groundbreaking research, green technologies, and innovative solutions. Additionally, to enhance capacity through collaboration, build networks that support academic and institutional partnerships and support policy development, and provide evidence-based recommendations to influence sustainable development policies at national and international levels.

Participants can register via https://forms.gle/uymJUCipv8cJUsWb7 at ww.uok.ac.rw/international-conference/

