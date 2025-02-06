Rwanda: Muhire Hints At Life After Retiring From Football

Rayon Sports captain Kevin Muhire says he has started planning for life after football, admitting that the career in Rwanda is full of uncertainties.

The Amavubi midfielder insists career threatening injuries are part of the game and it is prudent for any footballer to have a backup plan in case their career is cut short under such circumstances.

"I realized that being a professional footballer isn't enough. Like me right now, I'm talking from experience in an injury situation. A footballer must always think what next after their career," Muhire told Rwanda Magazine.

Muhire now owns a restaurant and a fashion shop and named them after himself and his shirt number (Muhire Kevin 11) for proper branding.

"As I am enjoying my career, I realized that it's also necessary to start a business," he said.

He stressed that such businesses need time to yield the needed profit and one must have patience to wait for returns since it is a long-term investment.

"Getting income from this business right away is seemingly impossible. You invest a lot waiting for the profits besides that business is like a journey which is all about ups and downs along the way," he said.

Muhire, 26, has played for a host of clubs including Al Masaka, El Gaish, El Dakhlia in Egypt, Saham Club in Oman, Al Yarmouk in Kuwait as well as Isonga FC and Rayon Sports in Rwanda.

On the international scene, he has been capped 25 times by Rwanda since making his debut on January 6, 2016 in a 1-1 draw with Cameroon.