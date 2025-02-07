Sudan: South Darfur - Airstrikes Kill At Least 39 in Nyala

6 February 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Nyala — Five people were killed, and eight others were injured in the Masaneh district of the South Darfur capital of Nyala in renewed air strikes on the city on Tuesday, raising the toll after two days of shelling to 39 dead and 20 injured.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the bombing destroyed the Abubakr factory, killed three workers, and injured seven others, and destroyed large stocks of peanuts. The bombing also disrupted markets and brought the movement of the public within the city to a standstill.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplanes launched air strikes on the South Darfur capital, which is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday and Monday, killing 34 people. The head of the civil administration in South Darfur, Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, condemned the repeated aerial bombardment, that is "terrorising defenceless civilians in the neighbourhoods, markets, and shops.

The head of the civil administration renewed his appeal to the international community to impose a no-fly zone in Darfur, especially over the city of Nyala.

Nyala has been subjected to numerous airstrikes since the RSF took control of the city on October 26, 2023, leading to hundreds of deaths.

Radio Dabanga has approached both the SAF and the RSF for comment in light of these developments.

