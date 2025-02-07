Congo-Kinshasa: Guterres Appeals for Mediation to End Crisis in Eastern DR Congo

Now is the time to end the crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Secretary-General said on Thursday in a briefing to journalists in New York.

António Guterres made the "special appeal for peace" ahead of two major meetings to address the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group's brutal offensive across the region.

"We are at a pivotal moment and it is time to rally together for peace," he said, speaking from the Security Council stakeout position.

"We need the active and constructive role of all players -- namely neighbouring countries, subregional organizations, the African Union and the United Nations."

Thousands killed and displaced

Eastern DRC is rich in minerals and other natural resources and has been plagued by conflict for decades. More than 100 armed groups reportedly operate in the area.

Fighting between the M23 and Congolese government forces escalated in January, with the rebels capturing the regional capital, Goma, before heading south towards the key city of Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province.

Thousands of people have been killed, including women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes.

"We also see the continued threat by other armed groups, either Congolese or foreign," said Mr. Guterres. "All of this is having an enormous human toll."

Countless violations and abuses

He highlighted the countless reports of human rights abuses, including sexual and gender-based violence, forced recruitment, and the disruption of lifesaving aid.

The humanitarian situation in and around Goma is perilous, he said.

Hundreds of thousands are now on the move, with many of the previous sites hosting displaced people north of the city now looted, destroyed or abandoned.

Furthermore, healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, and other basic services - including schools, water, electricity, phone lines and the internet - are severely limited.

Potential wider threat

"Meanwhile, the conflict continues to rage in South Kivu and risks engulfing the entire region," he warned.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives, including peacekeepers with the UN Mission in the country, MONUSCO, and regional forces.

He also expressed solidarity with the Congolese people "who find themselves yet again the victims of a seemingly endless cycle of violence."

Learn about the UN's work in the DRC here.

'Silence the guns'

On Friday, leaders from the East African Community and the Southern African bloc SADC will take part in a Summit in Tanzania to address the crisis.

Mr. Guterres said the situation will also be "front and centre" at a Summit-level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa next week, which he will attend.

"As the Summit in Tanzania gets underway, and as I prepare to leave for Addis Ababa, my message is clear," he told journalists.

"Silence the guns. Stop the escalation. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

'It is time for peace'

The UN chief affirmed that there is no military solution to the crisis.

He said it is time for all signatories to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region to honour their commitments.

The 2013 document, signed by 11 countries, aimed to end the recurring cycles of conflict and violence in eastern DRC.

"It is time for mediation. It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace. The stakes are too high," he said.