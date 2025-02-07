Sudan: Top Aid Official Warns Against Escalating Violence in Two States

6 February 2025
UN News Service

South Kordofan and Blue Nile states in Sudan are on the brink of catastrophe as violence continues to escalate at an alarming rate, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country said on Thursday in a statement.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami said the latest outbreak of hostilities in South Kordofan's capital, Kadugli, has reportedly claimed at least 80 civilian lives and left scores more injured.

She condemned the reported use of women and children as human shields there, along with the obstruction of humanitarian aid and the detention of civilians including children.

Humanitarian needs also remain critical in Blue Nile, where the threat of violence and reports of mass mobilization for conflict again risks further violence.

Deeper crises looms

The worsening insecurity threatens to plunge both states into an even deeper crisis, according to the top aid official.

She said that for too long, civilians have been unable to access life-saving assistance and basic services due to a severe lack of medical supplies, limited humanitarian access and the ongoing conflict.

"This is a critical moment, as the consequences of food insecurity are already being felt in parts of South Kordofan, where families are surviving on dangerously limited food supplies, and malnutrition rates are rising sharply," she stressed.

More will suffer

Ms. Nkweta-Salami warned that if the fighting continues, more people will be left without access to vital aid, human suffering will deepen, and more lives will be lost.

The Sudanese army and military rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in deadly fighting for control of Africa's third largest country since April 2023.

Ms. Nkweta-Salami called for all parties to the conflict to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and allow humanitarians safe and unrestricted access to those in need.

