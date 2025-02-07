South Africa: 125-Year-Old Eastern Cape Hospital in Desperate Need of Renovations

6 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Protesters march to Greenville Hospital near Bizana to complain about conditions

  • The old Greenville Hospital near Bizana in the Eastern Cape is in desperate need of renovation.
  • The buildings, put up by the Roman Catholic Church in 1900, are cracked and leaking.
  • The department says there are plans to refurbish the hospital but it's not clear when this will happen and how long it will take.

Paint peeling from dirty and cracked concrete walls, a leaking roof with broken stretchers and wheelchairs lining the passageway. This is what patients see when they enter Greenville Hospital near Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

The buildings were put up by the Roman Catholic Church in 1900 and 125 years later, little has been done to upgrade the hospital.

On Monday about 100 people marched to the hospital, complaining about the condition of the building and about staff shortages, and accusing some workers of being drunk on duty.

Resident Lindile Zulu believes there have been no renovations since the hospital was handed over by the missionaries.

"The conditions inside the wards are terrible. The walls are dirty, all the buildings have cracks, and the grass is not cut. The buildings used by staff are a disaster. You can see the roof is leaking. Our government does not care about us," said Zulu.

He said over the years, there have been many visits by officials who promise to fix the hospital but nothing has come of these promises. Zulu said the hospital is struggling to manage the influx of patients from surrounding towns like Lusikisiki and Flagstaff.

Patient Nomakhosazana Ndovela, who was at Greenville Hospital on Monday for an X-ray, said she wished the government would listen. "We really need new buildings here," she said.

In 2018, a contractor called Kontinental Engineering was contracted to work on the paving, roadways and parking.

Fezile Manyase, who was involved in the project, told GroundUp that the contractor had abandoned the site, without paying sub-contractors. He claimed that five sub-contractors, including his company, are owed close to R500,000 in total. He said last year officials from the departments of health and public works informed them that a contractor had been hired to rebuild the hospital. "They told us that before the year ended the contractor would be on site but that did not happen. We are in the dark... We want answers on what is happening at this hospital," said Manyase.

Kontinental Engineering's Dare Adediran said he could not respond to GroundUp's questions because of an ongoing court battle with the government.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said hospital management had met the protesters to discuss their concerns. He said the hospital buildings are to be renovated but referred further questions to the Department of Public Work and Infrastructure. But the provincial Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi referred us back to the health department.

Manana did not respond to questions about why the contractor had left the site, or about budgets or timelines for the renovations.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.