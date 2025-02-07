Zimbabwe: 'King Munhumutapa' Out On Bail a Month After Arrest for Insulting Mnangagwa

Timothy Chiminya, a man claiming to be King Munhumutapa who landed in trouble for insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa is finally free after he was granted bail by the High Court.

He was arrested over a month ago. He was charged with undermining the authority of the president after he claimed to have been appointed as King Munhumutapa by a spirit medium which also gave him authority to appoint chiefs in Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that in February 2024, Chiminya went to Chief Seke's homestead where he met Stanley Chimanike who was legally appointed as Chief Seke and told him that he had dethroned him and replaced him with Masimba Rubatika.

The court heard that on 11 June 2024, Chimanike made a report of his dethronement by the accused to the Ministry of Local Government.

"Thereafter, on dates unknown to the prosecutor but during the period from 11 June 2024 to 31 October 2024, the accused further appointed three more chiefs in Chirumhanzu and Zaka areas.

"He appointed Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe and Hama Piki in Chirumanzu. The accused also appointed Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Masvingo.

"All the accused's appointments were contrary to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act and ridicule to the office of the President who has the executive powers to appoint Chiefs in Zimbabwe.

"He proceeded to create parallel structures contrary to the ones set up by the President as per the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe, " the State alleges further.

The State alleges that Chiminya undermined the authority of the president by causing ridicule as he purported to appoint chiefs he was performing a function that is the preserve of the president.

Harare Magistrate Isheanesu Matova had dismissed his bail application ruling that "he is a security threat and did not deserve to be released from prison as he had dethroned some traditional leaders, who were installed by President Mnangagwa and that some subjects of the Chiefs, who were removed, were bound to fight the Chiefs, whom he had installed."

After being denied bail, he mounted an appeal through his lawyer Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The appeal was upheld by High Court judge Justice Faith Mushure who ordered him to pay US$200 or its ZiG equivalent as bail surety.

Mushure also restricted him to a 25-kilometre travel radius from Harare Central Police Station until his matter is finalised.

The Judge also ordered Chiminya to report twice every week on Mondays and Fridays at Harare Central Police Station until his matter is finalised including surrendering his passport to the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court.

The traditional leader was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses or investigations and to continue residing at his given residential address until his matter gets finalised.

Chiminya returns to court on 5 March 2025.