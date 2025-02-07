Nigeria: Photo of Kidnappers' Hideaway Discovered in Nigeria Is From 2021, Not 2025

Photo of kidnappers' hideaway discovered in Nigeria is from 2021, not 2025

IN SHORT: A photo has been posted on social media claiming to show human body parts found in Nigeria's Anambra state in January 2025. But the photo has been online since December 2021.

Warning: This report links to a graphic and disturbing image.

"Another kidnapper's Den has been found in Isiagu, Awka South LGA, Anambra State. The kidnappers kept their victims for mining their skulls for money ritual purposes," reads a 28 January 2025 post on Facebook.

As evidence, the post features an image of what appears to be decayed skulls and other human body parts.

Isiagu is a community in the Awka local government area (LGA) in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria.

Nigeria has seen an increase in kidnappings in recent years, with ransom demands in many cases.

More posts making the same claim can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But does this photo show a kidnappers' hideaway discovered in Anambra state in 2025, as the posts suggest? We checked.

Ignore old image

Africa Check ran the photo through a Google reverse image search and found that it was published in an article from December 2021.

The article said Nigerian security personnel "uncovered dead bodies, decapitated human heads and roasted bodies at an alleged camp of ESN members and kidnappers' den in Orlu Zone Extraction of Imo State".

The Eastern Security Network, or ESN, is an armed militia group established in 2020 by the Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist group advocating for the independence of Biafra from Nigeria.

Imo is a state in southeastern Nigeria.

According to the article, the operation took place in Orsu LGA of Imo state and Ihiala LGA of Anambra state.

We found another news report from December 2021 about the same raid on the ESN camp and kidnappers' den in the two areas.

The claim that the photo shows body parts found in Anambra state in 2025 is false.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here and here.