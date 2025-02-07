Chad: Unoca and Unowas Renew Their Joint Commitment to Support Stabilization and Peacebuilding Efforts in the Lake Chad Basin

As part of the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2349 (2017) on the Lake Chad Basin crisis, the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Africa, Abdou Abarry and for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simão, carried out from 27 to 31 January 2025, a five-day joint high-level mission to Nigeria.

During the mission, the two officials held talks with the governor of Borno State, Umara Zulum. They visited the town of Bama, where they met with local authorities and populations displaced by the violence in north-eastern Nigeria.

The Special Representatives, Simão and Abarry, also participated in the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum on Stabilization, Peacebuilding and Sustainable Development, held in Maiduguri, Borno State, from 29 to 31 January 2025. The meeting aimed at facilitating cross-border dialogue, coordination and cooperation between the eight affected territories in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. It also provided opportunities for multi-stakeholder engagement with the governors to consolidate gains and advance regional cooperation in key priority areas of the Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of Boko Haram-affected areas of the Lake Chad Basin region.

In their interventions, Mr. Simão and Mr. Abarry renewed the commitment of the United Nations and their respective offices, UNOWAS and UNOCA, to support efforts for stabilization, peacebuilding and sustainable development in the Lake Chad Basin region. They encouraged all partners to continue their support to the region in a coherent, coordinated and sustainable manner, ensuring that the implementation of the regional stabilisation strategy remains people-centered at all levels.

On the sidelines of the Governors' Forum, the two representatives co-chaired a meeting on the demarcation of the border between Cameroon and Nigeria. Participants discussed the multifaceted challenges and opportunities that have emerged from the demarcation process, with a focus on the collaborative efforts needed for sustainable development, peacebuilding and social cohesion in the affected regions.