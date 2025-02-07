Zimbabwe: Pilot Dies in Air Force of Zimbabwe Jet Trainer Crash

6 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A young trainee pilot Nesbert Tambudza has died following the crash of a Karakorum-8 (K-8) jet trainer aircraft in Gweru.

The accident happened near Guinea Fowl where Tambudza, an Air Lieutenant was engaged in solo navigation training.

In a statement, ZDF Commander in Chief, Valerio Sibanda said there were no civilian casualties nor damage to property on the ground.

"On behalf of Officers, men and women of the ZDF, the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to express his heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of our departed Officer, Air Lieutenant Tambudza.

"Air Lieutenant Tambudza was a young pilot who had demonstrated immense potential and was therefore selected to undergo a jet flying conversion training course at Number 2 Squadron, Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru. At the time of his death, he was in the final phases of training on the K-8 jet.

"The accident occurred about 5 kilometres East of Guinea Fowl and on impact with the ground the aircraft was extensively damaged," reads the statement.

A Board of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

"Arrangements for the funeral parade and burial for Air Lieutenant Tambudza will be announced in due course."

