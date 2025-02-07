Kenya: No Evidence Against KWS - Court Drops Brian Odhiambo Disappearance Case

Nairobi — The High Court in Nakuru has dismissed the case of Brian Odhiambo, who has been missing for 21 days, citing a lack of evidence that he was taken into custody by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers.

Justice Julius Nangea declined to issue further orders in the case, leaving the mystery of his disappearance unresolved.

"As the DCI and the officer in charge of Nakuru National Park have denied having the subject in their custody and there being no evidence, no further direction will be issued in relation to the application," said Justice Nangea.

Following the ruling on Thursday, Brian Odhiambo's family broke down in wails and tears outside the courtroom.

Odhiambo's mother and wife were overcome with emotion, expressing their dissatisfaction with the court's decision and calling for justice for their loved one.

This development comes days after KWS officers and the Assistant Director of Lake Nakuru National Park faced a tough time in court on January 29, when they were tasked to explain the whereabouts of the missing man.

The officers acknowledged arresting a man whom they claim was engaged in illegal fishing in the sewage area of Lake Nakuru National Park but said they had not recorded his name before he allegedly escaped.

In an affidavit presented before the court, the officers stated that the arrested man had requested to relieve himself while in custody and managed to flee.

Odhiambo was reported missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents alleging that he was last seen being manhandled and taken away by KWS officers.

The incident triggered widespread protests, which escalated on Thursday as angry residents clashed with security officers in Nakuru Town East.

Demonstrators set parts of Lake Nakuru National Park ablaze, demanding Odhiambo's immediate release and accountability from authorities.