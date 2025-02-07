South Africa: Five Suspects in AKA Murder Case Back in Court - South African News Briefs - February 7, 2025

Five Suspects in AKA Murder Case Back in Court

Five suspects accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, are back in court, reports eNCA. In their previous appearance, two accused were denied bail after launching a new bail application. AKA and Tibz were shot and killed two years ago outside a popular restaurant in Durban. There has been a delay in the proceedings as two additional suspects arrested in eSwatini await a ruling on their extradition.

Lawyer Accused of Stealing R2.6 Million from Widow

A Sandton lawyer, Mohseen Mayet, and his law firm, Mohseen Mayet Inc., have been accused of misappropriating R2.6 million from a widow, allegedly from the sale of a North West property, reports IOL. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Mayet and his firm to provide detailed accounting records and substantiating documents related to five payments totaling the amount to the co-executors of the late Abdullah Ellemdin's estate, Zunaid Abdoola and Ahmad Bham, as well as to the Legal Practice Council (LPC). Under the directive of the court, all transactions from the firm's trust account are to be disclosed, as required by the Legal Practice Act, which mandates proper record-keeping of funds received, held, or paid on behalf of clients. Mayet and his firm must also turn over the complete file related to the Ellemdin estate, including the letters of executorship issued by the High Court Master.

Putco Bus Torching Suspects' Bail Bid Delayed

The State has postponed the bail application of two men accused of torching 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga, delaying their bid for bail, reports EWN. The two men, Isaac Mabena and Luthando Skhosana, allegedly broke into four Putco depots, assaulting two employees, one with a chair and the other shot. They argued their release would serve justice, but the State strongly opposed their request. The magistrate remanded the case to February 13 for a formal bail application, ordering the accused to remain in custody. The two remain behind bars, while police continue investigation.

