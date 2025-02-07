Kenya: President Ruto Flags Off Garissa Airstrip Upgrade

Nairobi — President William Ruto has flagged off the Garissa Airstrip Upgrade.

President Ruto begun his development tour by inspecting the county's airstrip where he assessed the progress of the new terminal building being constructed at a cost Sh700 million.

"We are here today because of the development of the area as well. People used to sit under the trees while in the airport. Now we have donated 700 million to build a terminal," the President said.

He explained further that the runway will be extended and upgraded to increase the number of flights in the county.

"I have donated money for the runway to ensure that we extend the runway and modernize it so that we can have daily flights from Garissa to Nairobi so that we can promote our economy so that Kenya can move forward," he stated.

The President has also launched the Livestock Vaccination Drive in the region.

He expressed the government's commitment to support farmers through financial support.

"I want to ask the people of Garissa, don't we export coffee? Don't we export tea? Don't we export milk? If we export meat will there be a problem? Now you hear some fools telling us that we should not vaccinate our cattle so that we can lose an international market. Is that not stupid? Or what do you think?" he posed.

He also outlined the government's plan to boost research, reduce tax on seeds and compensate farmers who have lost their cattle.

"Now people of Northern Kenya and farmers countrywide, the government has a good plan in terms of production, we have reduced taxation on seeds, we have put so much money into seed research to ensure things are well, we have planned for the vaccination program and we have planned to compensate the farmers who lost their livestock," he said.

The President stated that the government has given Sh1 billion to farmers for the facilitation of those who have lost their property and livestock.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the Garissa County Affordable Housing Project during his tour.

"We have had affordable housing since the National Housing Cooperation was started 60 years ago," he said.

He stated that the project will create employment especially for the youth.

"I have heard people saying that the President is telling the youth to go and work in construction, so I am asking can a house be built without people working in construction? If someone does a course on architecture, electrician, plumbing and engineering, won't these people work in construction? So those who are saying we are taking people to construction sites should watch their mouths," he said.

The President also said that the government will build hostels for colleges around the area under the same program.