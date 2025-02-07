Algeria: President of the Republic Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Court Presidents, Attorney Generals

5 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has conducted a partial reshuffle among court presidents and attorney generals at the courts of justice, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, particularly Articles 92 and 181, and Article 49 of the organic law governing the judiciary, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has conducted a partial reshuffle among the court presidents and attorney generals at the courts of justice.

The reshuffle is as follows:

1/ Court Presidents:

Court of Justice of Sétif: Yakoubi Youcef

Court of Justice of Skikda: Ouazene Abdelhamid

Court of Justice of Médéa: Bouhamidi Nadia

Court of Justice of Mostaganem: Marouf Larbi

Court of Justice of M'sila: Mehira Hacène

Court of Justice of Oran: Bouterfas Djilali

Court of Justice of Tissemsilt: Allouga Nacer Eddine

Court of Justice of El Oued: Debboub Tayeb

Court of Justice of Relizane: Othmani Hocine

2/ Attorney Generals at the Courts of Justice:

Court of Justice of Batna: Benbelkacem Moncef

Court of Justice of Bouira: Bendaas Fayçal

Court of Justice of Algiers: Benboudiaf Mohamed El Kamel

Court of Justice of Skikda: Messaoudi Tahar

Court of Justice of Sidi Bel Abbès: Naidjaoui Djamel

Court of Justice of M'sila: Foudad Djamal

Court of Justice of Mascara: Benabdallah Mustapha

Court of Justice of Souk Ahras: Boukhari Omar.

