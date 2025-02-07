South Africa: DA Growth and Jobs Agenda Leads the Way in SONA - but Not Enough Urgency

press release

As the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), I am extremely proud to say that our policies were front and center in the President's State of the Nation Address. At national, provincial, and local levels, DA-led initiatives were highlighted and acknowledged as key drivers of progress and reform.

This recognition affirms the vital role that the DA has played in shaping government policy across the spectrum of governance. From national government to municipal level, our ministers and representatives have been at the forefront of the reforms necessary for economic growth, job creation, and service delivery.

I am particularly proud that the work of our DA ministers was highlighted in the President's speech. Across various portfolios, our ministers have been instrumental in pushing reforms that will pave the way for a more prosperous, inclusive, and competitive South Africa.

Several key DA policies were incorporated into the speech, which is a testament to the impact our party has had on policy development:

- Expediting private sector involvement in energy production and transmission to reduce Eskom's monopoly and address the energy crisis.

- Prioritising infrastructure investment through public-private partnerships, a critical step towards building a more resilient economy.

- Digital transformation to keep South Africa competitive in the global economy by reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies and opportunities for corruption.

- Visa reforms aimed at attracting skilled workers and entrepreneurs to boost growth.

- Agricultural reforms that focus on expanding the agricultural sector and ensuring its sustainability.

- Early childhood education to ensure that every child receives the best possible start in life.

Whilst this is promising, we need to radically speed up the pace at which these reforms take place. In particular, the competitive energy market must be actioned within 12 months, port concessions must be in place by the end of this year and rail concessions by early next year.

In less than a year, the DA's inclusion as a key coalition partner in the GNU has shifted South Africa onto a fundamentally different path. We will continue to use our influence to shift the President's continued commitment to the Transformation Fund and the Public Procurement Act. These policies, in their current form, threaten to undermine our goal of creating a South Africa where work is available for all citizens.

We will continue to use our influence to address some of the problematic policies that are not promoting jobs and growth.

On NHI, we expect that medical aids be protected as they agreed, that the private market will function in support of access to quality healthcare for all, and doctor and patient choice will be protected.

Public procurement must prioritise efficiency, effective service delivery, and value for money, rather than focusing on set-asides that fail to deliver on promises of better public services.

Once again, I am proud to lead a party whose contributions are being recognised at the highest level. The DA's policies and our ongoing efforts in government are shaping the future of South Africa.