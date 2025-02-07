South Africa: The DA Will Continue Its Relentless Focus On a Jobs and Growth Agenda

press release

The tangible reforms introduced by the DA in the Government of National Unity, as outlined by Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen yesterday, highlight the significant impact the DA has in creating jobs and fostering growth.

From agriculture to infrastructure, we have consistently delivered results that matter to South Africans. But our country faces immense challenges that require a much faster and bolder response from the broader government.

This is especially true when it comes to addressing the economic crisis that continues to undermine our growth potential.

As we await the President's State of the Nation address tonight, we must be clear about the urgency of the situation. The DA is doing its part to drive growth and jobs where we have influence, but the Government of National Unity must do much more, and it must act quickly. Without decisive policy changes, South Africa will not meet the expectations of its people.

We have made great strides in several key areas:

Agriculture: The DA-run Ministry of Agriculture is unlocking new markets, such as the recent reopening of the Thai market for South African apples after 16 years. We're driving growth in the sector through policy reform, supporting farmers with better access to finance, and improving infrastructure, like the management of Cape Town's port to enhance export capabilities.

Public Works and Infrastructure : Minister Dean Macpherson is turning South Africa into a construction hub by fast-tracking R437 billion worth of strategic infrastructure projects. His efforts aim to modernise key sectors, such as transport, water, energy, and housing, while also curbing corruption that has long plagued state-funded construction.

Home Affairs: Dr Leon Schreiber has led a digital transformation in Home Affairs, enabling quicker access to passports, smart IDs, and more efficient visa processes. This will drive job creation and remove barriers for skilled workers who can help boost the economy.

Communications and Digital Technologies: Minister Solly Malatsi is working to provide affordable smartphones and high-speed internet to millions of South Africans, which will help bridge the digital divide and stimulate economic growth.

Education: Minister Siviwe Gwarube is addressing South Africa's education funding crisis by focusing on reforms to improve outcomes. She has prioritised early learning, launching the Social Compact for early childhood development to ensure universal access to quality education. Gwarube established the National Education and Training Council to enhance teacher effectiveness and drive better education outcomes. Additionally, she introduced an online tool to identify and eliminate unsafe pit latrines and is working on regulations to protect language rights in schools.

Environment and Fisheries: Minister Dion George is promoting sustainable fisheries management, supporting small-scale fishers, and creating economic opportunities for coastal communities.

Despite the DA's successes, there are significant areas where urgent action is required. We expect the President's speech tonight to address the following critical reforms:

Fiscal discipline and debt management: South Africa's growing debt burden is choking the budget, with 21% of government spending directed to servicing this debt. The President must present a credible plan to reduce debt, end bailouts to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and streamline government spending to free up funds for economic growth.

Pro-growth economic reforms: The government must prioritise economic growth through urgent reforms in energy, logistics, and telecommunications, while reducing red tape and fostering a more competitive business environment.

Public sector efficiency: Corruption and inefficiency in the public sector must be tackled head-on. We need transparency in procurement processes, better digital services, and the decentralisation of power to reduce the opportunities for corruption.

Energy security: Load shedding continues to stifle economic recovery, and the President must act decisively to open up the energy sector to private investment and reduce Eskom's monopoly on power generation.

Labour market reforms: Unemployment remains South Africa's biggest challenge. Labour laws must be reformed to make it easier for businesses, especially small enterprises, to hire workers and stimulate job creation.

National Health Insurance (NHI): We continue to oppose the NHI in its current form, and we are committed to working with the government to find alternative ways to provide quality healthcare without undermining the private sector.

Expropriation of property: The DA remains steadfast in its opposition to the Expropriation Bill, which threatens property rights - a fundamental pillar of economic growth. We will continue to push for its repeal and fight for the protection of private property.

Tonight's address is a critical opportunity for the President to show real commitment to economic reform. We expect him to present a comprehensive plan for growth and job creation. We hope that tonight's speech will reflect a sense of urgency and commitment.