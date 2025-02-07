South Africa: Government Intensifying Operation Shanela

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is intensifying Operation Shanela which has been successful in arresting suspects, recovering firearms and seizing stolen vehicles.

Through Operation Shanela, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has taken a bold and decisive approach to dealing with crime in the country through tracking and tracing operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, as well as stop and searches.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

"We must tackle the scourge of gun violence that has plagued our society for decades," President Ramaphosa said, adding that he had asked the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the National Commissioner of Police General Fannie Masemola to prioritise reducing gun-related crime and violence.

"This includes preventing the diversion of firearms into the illicit market and recovering illegal firearms in circulation. We know from international evidence and our own experience that this is the most effective way to reduce overall violent crime."

The President said this when he delivered the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall this evening.

He said the SAPS had partnered with the metropolitan municipalities and was working with communities to fight crime in the priority provinces where crime was particularly high.

"We want a nation in which everyone is safe. The police continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised crime syndicates and combat financial and violent crimes," President Ramaphosa said.

The Detective Service, which is crucial to solving cases, will be expanded by 4 000 personnel through internal recruitment processes.

"We are working on adopting surveillance, analytics and smart policing solutions for modern law enforcement.

"We have seen the value of technology in fighting crime. By using AI in its fraud risk detection and verification work, SARS has prevented the leakage of over R95 billion in impermissible refunds, recovered R20 billion in revenue and dismantled an illicit tobacco and gold scheme," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said government continues to work across society to end the violence that is perpetrated against women.

"We have promulgated the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, establishing a national structure to oversee a coordinated response to this crisis," President Ramaphosa said.

Government, he said, would ensure that the Council is fully functional and properly resourced.

"We continue to strengthen support to victims of gender-based violence. There are now 65 Thuthuzela Care Centres across the country. Out of 52 districts in the country, 44 have GBV shelters," the President said.

All police stations in the country have victim friendly services, and another 16 sexual offences courts will be established in the next financial year.

Touching on corruption, President Ramaphosa said this year, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development would report on the review of the anti-corruption architecture by the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council.

"This is expected to streamline legislation, eradicate the duplication of mandates and foster greater cooperation between law enforcement agencies. We will finalise the whistleblower protection framework and introduce the Whistleblower Protections Bill in Parliament during this financial year.

"This year, we will strengthen South Africa's system to combat money laundering and terror financing with further legislative and system improvements," the President said.