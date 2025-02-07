South Africa: National Flag to Be Flown At Half-Mast for 14 Fallen Soldiers

In a solemn moment during the State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening, led the nation in mourning the tragic loss of 14 South African soldiers, who died while on a peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"We gather here as our country is mourning the tragic and devastating loss of 14 South African soldiers, who were part of a mission to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," the President said.

As a mark of respect, the President has ordered the National Flag to be flown at half-mast for a period of one week in honour of the fallen soldiers.

"Alongside soldiers from other Southern African countries, they lost their lives in defence of the fundamental right of the Congolese people to live in peace and security. They lost their lives not in the pursuit of resources or territory or power. They lost their lives so that the guns on our continent may be forever silenced," the President said.

In paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the President lauded their courage and commitment to the ideals of peace and security, vowing that their sacrifice will not be in vain.

"We salute our gallant soldiers," he said.

As the country mourns, government has pledged support to the bereaved families, ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance during this difficult time.

The fallen soldiers, who were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC, were identified as:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola.

Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi.

Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe.

Corporal Matome Justice Malesa.

Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani.

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo.

Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo.

Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi.

Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe.

Rifleman Derrick Maluleke.

Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele.

Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi.

Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe.

Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.

The soldiers had been deployed as part of a regional effort to stabilise the volatile region of the eastern DRC, where armed conflict has persisted for decades. Their deaths underscore the immense risks faced by peacekeeping forces in Africa's conflict zones.

The fighting in the eastern DRC intensified due to escalations by the rebel group M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC), leading to direct attacks on peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

The SAMIDRC is a regional peacekeeping initiative launched on 15 December 2023, to assist the DRC government in restoring peace and security in the eastern regions of the country. This deployment was approved during an Extraordinary SADC Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, on 8 May 2023, as a response to escalating conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups in the area.

According to a press release issued by SADC in January last year, SAMIDRC comprises military contingents from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, working in collaboration with the Congolese Army, FARDC, to combat and eradicate armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

President Ramaphosa last week attended an Extraordinary SADC Summit on the situation in the DRC.

