Zimbabwe: New Start Centre Suspends ART, PrEP Refills

The Population Solutions for Health (PSH) New Start Centre in Harare's CBD has temporarily halted services for patients on ART and those seeking PrEP refills, NewZimbabwe.com has established.

This suspension follows the recent cessation of USAID funding resulting from the implementation of President Donald Trump's America First policy.

A visit by NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday revealed that the centre is currently providing only HIV testing services, while other programs, such as family planning and cervical cancer screening assistance, have been suspended.

A notice put up at the entrance of the centre, instructs individuals seeking services to visit their local clinics.

"Please note that the New Start Centre is temporarily closed. For those due for (Antiretroviral Treatment) ART or PrEP refills, please proceed to the nearest city health clinic for assistance. Thank you for understanding," the notice states.

PrEP is a medication that can help reduce your risk of contracting HIV through sexual contact.

Some officials confirmed that testing services are the only offerings at this time.

"The clinic is only open for those who want to be tested for HIV. We are currently not offering other services," officials at the reception explained.

A similar situation is being reported in Masvingo.

The centre has typically provided integrated clinical services that included HIV testing, PrEP, TB screening and treatment, cervical cancer screening and treatment, as well as short-term and long-acting reversible contraceptives, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening and treatment, among other services.

Upon his inauguration, Trump announced a range of changes to the United States' funding model, emphasizing "reasonable use of taxpayer's money" and prioritizing developments within the superpower itself.

This policy shift has led to millions of US dollars in funding being paused for local civil society organizations (CSOs), impacting billions globally.

Given that the United States is a significant funder of development in both the health and education sectors of Zimbabwe, there are growing concerns regarding the potential ramifications of these changes.

The US plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe's efforts to combat sexually transmitted diseases and HIV, with PEPFAR providing funding for the majority of condoms and antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) distributed by local hospitals.

Currently, approximately 1.2 million Zimbabweans benefit from PEPFAR, and over 1,600 public hospitals and clinics have received training and technical support from the US government.