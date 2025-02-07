Zimbabwe: Mafume Apologises to Harare Residents

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume has apologised to ratepayers for poor service delivery, admitting to unlawfully awarding himself mayoral perks at the expense of the city's needs.

Clr Mafume made the plea after he was cornered by the Retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission on why he was continuing to get huge perks, such as a house and vehicles when the city was struggling.

The apology comes after it emerged that Clr Mafume got a house at Number 9 Drummond Chaplin Road in Milton Park as part of his mayoral perks and that he was pushing for more perks.

While giving his testimony, the mayor said he was entitled to several perks as per his position, which all come at the expense of ratepayers, arguing that it is lawful.

"As per practice, a mayor is entitled to certain perks, and because the mayoral mansion is occupied, they had to look for alternative accommodation for me," he said.

However, Retired Justice Cheda referred him to a circular of 26 September 2024, which cancelled several perks, including his entitlement to accommodation.

Justice Cheda argued that there was no need for a ceremonial mayor like him to get huge perks, such as a house and a vehicle.

There was a heated debate as Cllr Mafume also argued that the circular could be interpreted differently.

He, however, later admitted that the perks were in contravention of the latest Government directive.

"I am sorry that there is poor service delivery in the city. I would like to see things changing for ratepayers. I am sorry for the state that the city is in. I am prepared to start on a clean slate," he added.

Mr Thabani Mpofu, the evidence leader, submitted to the Commission that the city's executives all buckle under the pressure of the Councillors to the detriment of the law and the interests of Harare citizens.

On Wednesday, Clr Mafume took the commission to a wrong address in Greendale because he did not want the probe team to inspect the exact house where he is staying at the expense of ratepayers.