Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has said a whopping US$4.5 million was embezzled from Harare Quarry, a subsidiary of the Harare City Council.

However, Mafume claims that he never bothered to make a police report or to investigate where the money went, despite being in office since 2018.

When questioned about his lack of action, he said he only changed the management of the business unit to prevent further financial losses.